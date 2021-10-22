Image credit: Shutterstock NEET result 2021 date: Results expected after October 26 (representational)

NEET Result 2021 Date: Result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 will be announced after October 26. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the NEET 2021 phase 2 application and correction window. Students can now complete the registration process and make changes to their applications up to October 26 at neet.nta.nic.in.

“On receiving numerous requests from the candidates, the National Testing Agency is again opening the window for filling up of second set of Information and correct/modify the particulars of the first and second phase of online application form for NEET (UG) 2021,” the NTA said.

This will be the last opportunity to correct particulars submitted during the first and second phases of the application.

“This facility is also available for candidates who have done one-time corrections in these particular fields earlier,” the agency said.

“The candidates are strongly advised to check, cross-check, and verify their registered e address and ensure that it is their own e-mail address only as NTA will be sending the scanned scorecard to the registered e-mail address,” it added.

Candidates can expect NEET result 2021 soon after the phase 2 registration and correction window closes. NEET scorecards will be released at neet.nta.nic.in. However, there is no official confirmation yet on the NEET 2021 result date.

The NTA has already released the provisional answer key of the undergraduate medical entrance exam. Candidates were allowed to raise objections to the provisional answer key,

The final version of the answer key will be uploaded on the official website before results.