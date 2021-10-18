  • Home
NEET 2021 Answer Key Challenge Window Over, Result Likely This Month

NEET result 2021 will be published at neet.nta.nic.in along with the final answer key. There is no official confirmation yet on NEET result date.

Updated: Oct 18, 2021

NEET 2021 Answer Key Challenge Window Over, Result Likely This Month
NEET result 2021 soon at neet.nta.nic.in (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The window to raise objections to the provisional answer key of NEET 2021 was closed yesterday, October 17. The provisional answer key was released on October 15 and students were given a two-day window to raise objections on payment of a fee of Rs 1,000 per question. Next, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce NEET result 2021 at neet.nta.nic.in. NEET 2021 result may be announced later this month.

Around 16 lakh students are waiting for NEET result.

Along with provisional answer keys, the NTA had also displayed candidates’ responses and OMR answer sheets. Candidates can use these to calculate their probable scores.

A committee of NEET subject experts will now review the challenges made by the students and if found correct, the final answer key will be revised. There is no option to challenge the final answer key.

NEET result will be based on the final answer key. This will be published along with the result.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. Based on the revised Final Answer Keys, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge,” the NTA said in a statement.

Along with NEET result, the list of all-India toppers will be published.

NEET result will be used by state and centrally-funded medical colleges for admitting students to undergraduate courses.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is responsible for conducting all India quota MBBS and BDS counselling. States have their own counselling committees to fill 85 per cent seats that are under them.

