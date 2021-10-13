  • Home
NEET Result 2021: Check Last Year’s Toppers Marks Vs Percentile, Ranks

As students wait for NEET result 2021, they can check marks vs percentile from last year and category-wise qualifying marks range. These were announced by the National Testing Agency along with results.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 13, 2021 4:43 pm IST

NEET result 2021: Last year's marks vs ranks, percentile (representational)
New Delhi:

Result of NEET 2021 is expected this month. In the NEET scorecards, candidates will get to know their score, percentile, all India rank, among other details. While NEET marks vs percentile for the top 50 rank holders are announced by the NTA, other candidates will get to know their result details only through the mark sheet.

Last year, many candidates had scored the same marks but they were assigned different ranks using the tie-breaking policy. The NTA has made some changes to the NEET tie-breaking policy this year.

NEET Result: Qualifying Criteria Last Year

Category

Qualifying Criteria

Marks Range

Number of Candidates

Unreserved

50th Percentile

720-147

6,82,406

OBC

40th Percentile

146-113

61,265

SC

40th Percentile

146-113

19,572

ST

40th Percentile

146-113

7,837

UR/EWS and PH

45th Percentile

146-129

99

OBC and PH

40th Percentile

128-113

233

SC and PH

40th Percentile

128-113

70

ST and PH

40th Percentile

128-113

18

NEET Result: Toppers’ Marks Vs Percentile In 2020

Name

AIR

Marks

Percentile

Soyeb Aftab

1

720

99.9998537

Akanksha Singh

2

720

99.9998537

Tummala Snikitha

3

715

99.9995611

Vineet Sharma

4

715

99.9995611

Amrisha Khaitan

5

715

99.9995611

Guthi Chaitanya Sindhu

6

715

99.9995611

Satwik Godara

7

711

99.9994879

Srijan R

8

710

99.9985369

Karthik Reddy

9

710

99.9985369

Matravadia Maanit

10

710

99.9985369

Anantha Parakrama B Nookala

11

710

99.9985369

Aysha S

12

710

99.9985369

Kota Venkat

13

710

99.9985369

Bareddy Sai Thrisha Reddy

14

710

99.9985369

Gurkirat Singh

15

710

99.9985369

Bhavanam Manasa

16

710

99.9985369

Abhiuday Pratap Singh

17

710

99.9985369

Shaik Kothapalli Arfath Khadeer

18

710

99.9985369

Zantye Ashish Avinash

19

710

99.9985369

Loka Sekhar Satvik Sarma

20

710

99.9985369

To avoid ties, the NTA calculates NEET percentile scores up to seven decimal places.

NEET 2021 NEET 2021 Result NEET Counselling 2021
