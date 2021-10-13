NEET Result 2021: Check Last Year’s Toppers Marks Vs Percentile, Ranks
As students wait for NEET result 2021, they can check marks vs percentile from last year and category-wise qualifying marks range. These were announced by the National Testing Agency along with results.
Result of NEET 2021 is expected this month. In the NEET scorecards, candidates will get to know their score, percentile, all India rank, among other details. While NEET marks vs percentile for the top 50 rank holders are announced by the NTA, other candidates will get to know their result details only through the mark sheet.
Last year, many candidates had scored the same marks but they were assigned different ranks using the tie-breaking policy. The NTA has made some changes to the NEET tie-breaking policy this year.
NEET Result: Qualifying Criteria Last Year
Category
Qualifying Criteria
Marks Range
Number of Candidates
Unreserved
50th Percentile
720-147
6,82,406
OBC
40th Percentile
146-113
61,265
SC
40th Percentile
146-113
19,572
ST
40th Percentile
146-113
7,837
UR/EWS and PH
45th Percentile
146-129
99
OBC and PH
40th Percentile
128-113
233
SC and PH
40th Percentile
128-113
70
ST and PH
40th Percentile
128-113
18
NEET Result: Toppers’ Marks Vs Percentile In 2020
Name
AIR
Marks
Percentile
Soyeb Aftab
1
720
99.9998537
Akanksha Singh
2
720
99.9998537
Tummala Snikitha
3
715
99.9995611
Vineet Sharma
4
715
99.9995611
Amrisha Khaitan
5
715
99.9995611
Guthi Chaitanya Sindhu
6
715
99.9995611
Satwik Godara
7
711
99.9994879
Srijan R
8
710
99.9985369
Karthik Reddy
9
710
99.9985369
Matravadia Maanit
10
710
99.9985369
Anantha Parakrama B Nookala
11
710
99.9985369
Aysha S
12
710
99.9985369
Kota Venkat
13
710
99.9985369
Bareddy Sai Thrisha Reddy
14
710
99.9985369
Gurkirat Singh
15
710
99.9985369
Bhavanam Manasa
16
710
99.9985369
Abhiuday Pratap Singh
17
710
99.9985369
Shaik Kothapalli Arfath Khadeer
18
710
99.9985369
Zantye Ashish Avinash
19
710
99.9985369
Loka Sekhar Satvik Sarma
20
710
99.9985369
To avoid ties, the NTA calculates NEET percentile scores up to seven decimal places.