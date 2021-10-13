NEET Result 2021: Check Last Year’s Toppers Marks Vs Percentile, Ranks

NEET result 2021: Last year's marks vs ranks, percentile (representational)

Result of NEET 2021 is expected this month. In the NEET scorecards, candidates will get to know their score, percentile, all India rank, among other details. While NEET marks vs percentile for the top 50 rank holders are announced by the NTA, other candidates will get to know their result details only through the mark sheet.

As students wait for NEET result 2021, they can check marks vs percentile from last year and category-wise qualifying marks range. These were announced by the National Testing Agency along with results.

Last year, many candidates had scored the same marks but they were assigned different ranks using the tie-breaking policy. The NTA has made some changes to the NEET tie-breaking policy this year.

NEET Result: Qualifying Criteria Last Year

Category Qualifying Criteria Marks Range Number of Candidates Unreserved 50th Percentile 720-147 6,82,406 OBC 40th Percentile 146-113 61,265 SC 40th Percentile 146-113 19,572 ST 40th Percentile 146-113 7,837 UR/EWS and PH 45th Percentile 146-129 99 OBC and PH 40th Percentile 128-113 233 SC and PH 40th Percentile 128-113 70 ST and PH 40th Percentile 128-113 18

NEET Result: Toppers’ Marks Vs Percentile In 2020

Name AIR Marks Percentile Soyeb Aftab 1 720 99.9998537 Akanksha Singh 2 720 99.9998537 Tummala Snikitha 3 715 99.9995611 Vineet Sharma 4 715 99.9995611 Amrisha Khaitan 5 715 99.9995611 Guthi Chaitanya Sindhu 6 715 99.9995611 Satwik Godara 7 711 99.9994879 Srijan R 8 710 99.9985369 Karthik Reddy 9 710 99.9985369 Matravadia Maanit 10 710 99.9985369 Anantha Parakrama B Nookala 11 710 99.9985369 Aysha S 12 710 99.9985369 Kota Venkat 13 710 99.9985369 Bareddy Sai Thrisha Reddy 14 710 99.9985369 Gurkirat Singh 15 710 99.9985369 Bhavanam Manasa 16 710 99.9985369 Abhiuday Pratap Singh 17 710 99.9985369 Shaik Kothapalli Arfath Khadeer 18 710 99.9985369 Zantye Ashish Avinash 19 710 99.9985369 Loka Sekhar Satvik Sarma 20 710 99.9985369

To avoid ties, the NTA calculates NEET percentile scores up to seven decimal places.