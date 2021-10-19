NEET Result 2021: Check Last Year’s Cut-Off For Admission To Kerala Medical Colleges

  • Home
NEET Result 2021: NEET cut-off for Kerala is the last rank at which admission is provided to a student in the college. The NEET cut-off varies category-wise and also from college to college depending on many factors.

Education | Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Oct 19, 2021 6:06 pm IST

NEET cut-off ranks for Kerala from last year
New Delhi:

NEET 2021 cut-off for Kerala will be released by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala after the completion of the admission process. NEET cut-off for Kerala is the last rank and the corresponding NEET marks at which admission is provided to a student in the college.

The NEET cut-off varies category-wise and also from college to college depending on many factors. Some of the factors that are considered while determining the cut-off are as follows:

  • The difficulty level of the NEET 2021

  • Availability of the seats

  • Number of candidates appearing for the exam

According to the National Medical Commission (NMC), there are 4,105 seats for the MBBS course in Kerala. Counselling for admission to these seats will be conducted by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the state counselling authority.
While the MCC will conduct the counselling for admission to 15 per cent of seats in government colleges and 100 per cent seats of deemed universities, counselling for the state quota will be done by CEE, Kerala.

As the cut-off for this year will be released later, candidates can refer to the last year’s cut-off for reference and get an idea about their admission chances based on the rank secured in the exam.

NEET 2020 MBBS Cut-Off

College Name

College Type

Cut-off (State Ranks)

General Category

Government Medical College, Kollam

Govt.

790

Government Medical College, Kottayam

Govt.

669

Government Medical College, Kozhikode

Govt.

328

Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

Govt.

452

Government Medical College, Thrissur

Govt.

748


NEET 2020 BDS Cutoff

College Name

College Type

Cut-Off (State Ranks)

General/ Open Category

Government Dental College, Kannur

Govt.

4,499

Government Dental College, Kottayam

Govt.

3,977

Government Dental College, Kozhikode

Govt.

2,603

Government Dental College, Thiruvananthapuram

Govt.

3,529

Government Dental College, Thrissur

Govt.

4,051

