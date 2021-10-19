NEET Result 2021: Check Last Year’s Cut-Off For Admission To Kerala Medical Colleges

NEET cut-off ranks for Kerala from last year

NEET 2021 cut-off for Kerala will be released by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala after the completion of the admission process. NEET cut-off for Kerala is the last rank and the corresponding NEET marks at which admission is provided to a student in the college.

The NEET cut-off varies category-wise and also from college to college depending on many factors. Some of the factors that are considered while determining the cut-off are as follows:

The difficulty level of the NEET 2021

Availability of the seats

Number of candidates appearing for the exam

According to the National Medical Commission (NMC), there are 4,105 seats for the MBBS course in Kerala. Counselling for admission to these seats will be conducted by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the state counselling authority.

While the MCC will conduct the counselling for admission to 15 per cent of seats in government colleges and 100 per cent seats of deemed universities, counselling for the state quota will be done by CEE, Kerala.

As the cut-off for this year will be released later, candidates can refer to the last year’s cut-off for reference and get an idea about their admission chances based on the rank secured in the exam.

NEET 2020 MBBS Cut-Off

College Name College Type Cut-off (State Ranks) General Category Government Medical College, Kollam Govt. 790 Government Medical College, Kottayam Govt. 669 Government Medical College, Kozhikode Govt. 328 Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram Govt. 452 Government Medical College, Thrissur Govt. 748





NEET 2020 BDS Cutoff