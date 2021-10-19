NEET Result 2021: Check Last Year’s Cut-Off For Admission To Kerala Medical Colleges
NEET Result 2021: NEET cut-off for Kerala is the last rank at which admission is provided to a student in the college. The NEET cut-off varies category-wise and also from college to college depending on many factors.
NEET 2021 cut-off for Kerala will be released by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala after the completion of the admission process. NEET cut-off for Kerala is the last rank and the corresponding NEET marks at which admission is provided to a student in the college.
The NEET cut-off varies category-wise and also from college to college depending on many factors. Some of the factors that are considered while determining the cut-off are as follows:
The difficulty level of the NEET 2021
Availability of the seats
Number of candidates appearing for the exam
According to the National Medical Commission (NMC), there are 4,105 seats for the MBBS course in Kerala. Counselling for admission to these seats will be conducted by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the state counselling authority.
While the MCC will conduct the counselling for admission to 15 per cent of seats in government colleges and 100 per cent seats of deemed universities, counselling for the state quota will be done by CEE, Kerala.
As the cut-off for this year will be released later, candidates can refer to the last year’s cut-off for reference and get an idea about their admission chances based on the rank secured in the exam.
NEET 2020 MBBS Cut-Off
College Name
College Type
Cut-off (State Ranks)
General Category
Government Medical College, Kollam
Govt.
790
Government Medical College, Kottayam
Govt.
669
Government Medical College, Kozhikode
Govt.
328
Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram
Govt.
452
Government Medical College, Thrissur
Govt.
748
NEET 2020 BDS Cutoff
College Name
College Type
Cut-Off (State Ranks)
General/ Open Category
Government Dental College, Kannur
Govt.
4,499
Government Dental College, Kottayam
Govt.
3,977
Government Dental College, Kozhikode
Govt.
2,603
Government Dental College, Thiruvananthapuram
Govt.
3,529
Government Dental College, Thrissur
Govt.
4,051