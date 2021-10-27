Image credit: Shutterstock NEET re exam: Matter adjourned to tomorrow (representational)

NEET News: The Supreme Court of India has adjourned till tomorrow hearing of the plea filed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) against the Bombay High Court order of fresh NEET exam for two students. In view of a special bench hearing scheduled for 2 pm today, the matter has been adjourned, according to Bar & Bench.

The Education Ministry’s NTA had moved the top court saying results of over 16 lakh students are ready but can not be announced as the Bombay HC has ordered re-exam for two candidates. This will affect the undergraduate medical admission process, the NTA said.

Vaishanavi Bhopali and Abhishek Shivaji filed the petition in Bombay HC saying they were handed over question papers and answer sheets with different serial numbers in the undergraduate medical entrance exam.

The NTA had argued that it was not possible to hold exams afresh for two students but the HC bench said the petitioners should not suffer for a mistake committed by the respondents.

“The declaration of the results of the NEET exam has been stayed the behest of two students. I am requesting the hearing tomorrow,” the NTA in its appeal said to the Supreme Court.

“The delay in declaration of Result of NEET (UG) 2021 will affect and further delay the subsequent process of admission to Undergraduate Medical Courses i.e. MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS Courses,” it said.

NEET result 2021 will be announced by the NTA after Supreme Court’s order on the matter.