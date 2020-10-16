  • Home
NEET 2020 Result: Anxious Students Start Meme Fest On Result Day

NEET Result 2020: The NTA will announce NEET 2020 result today at ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates, who have been waiting for their NEET exam result for over a month, have flooded the internet with memes.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 16, 2020 2:00 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

With the National Testing Agency all set to announce NEET result 2020 today, students have started sharing precious reactions on social media. Candidates, who have been waiting for their NEET result for over a month, have flooded the internet with funny memes. NEET result 2020 is expected around 4 pm today. Candidates will be able to check their individual ranks using their roll number and date of birth at ntaneet.nic.in.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ is expected to announce NEET results officially. After the official announcement, the result will be made available on the NTA websites.

Also Read || NTA NEET Result 2020: FAQs On Result, Counselling, Cut Off Marks

Along with the NEET result, NTA will also release the rank list and category-wise NEET cut off marks. Before announcing the results, NTA will release the final NEET answer key.

Follow NEET Result 2020 Live Updates Here






Based on NEET result, admission will be given to MBBS, BDS, Ayush and Veterinary seats at government and private medical institutions across the country.

Schedule for NEET Counselling will be released after the announcement of result.

