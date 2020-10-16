Image credit: Shutterstock NEET 2020 Result: Anxious Students Start Meme Fest On Result Day

With the National Testing Agency all set to announce NEET result 2020 today, students have started sharing precious reactions on social media. Candidates, who have been waiting for their NEET result for over a month, have flooded the internet with funny memes. NEET result 2020 is expected around 4 pm today. Candidates will be able to check their individual ranks using their roll number and date of birth at ntaneet.nic.in.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ is expected to announce NEET results officially. After the official announcement, the result will be made available on the NTA websites.

Along with the NEET result, NTA will also release the rank list and category-wise NEET cut off marks. Before announcing the results, NTA will release the final NEET answer key.

Follow NEET Result 2020 Live Updates Here

After the NEET Result my all relatives Beta kitni Rank aayi #NEET2020 #NEETResult2020 #NEET2020result

Me :- 😜😜 pic.twitter.com/FWWBjiLhth — Abhishek Yadav (@y_avi9) October 16, 2020

#NEET2020result

Not a meme just NEET aspirants discussing today's result pic.twitter.com/j4n2eqOqTT — Calcium_memes84 (@CMemes84) October 16, 2020

Neet students saying thank you to everyone wishing them all the best for results.#NEET2020 #NEETResult2020 pic.twitter.com/V4aIAOWhxg — Tish🦅 (@jitishaha) October 16, 2020





#NEETResult2020

Neet results to be announced today.



Le relatives and aspirants ~

*See full image pic.twitter.com/PIWzz2xQR1 — Sarcastic Chokro 👉😎👈 (@sarcasticchokro) October 16, 2020





NoBody



My parents to me after the NEET Results today pic.twitter.com/4NjGdi5O9J — Science wala ladka (@sciencewalaldka) October 16, 2020









#NEET2020

Neet ka result ane wala hai pic.twitter.com/SrHOm7g68n — ojas prajapati (@ojas_prajapati) October 16, 2020





Based on NEET result, admission will be given to MBBS, BDS, Ayush and Veterinary seats at government and private medical institutions across the country.

Schedule for NEET Counselling will be released after the announcement of result.