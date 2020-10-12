NEET Result 2020 Today Live Updates: NTA To Release Final Answer Key Soon, Check Result Time, NEET Cut-Off

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) Result and the NEET final answer key today, October 12 at the official website-ntaneet.ac.in. Once released, candidates will be able to check the NTA NEET exam results 2020 and NEET cutoff 2020-- ntaneet.ac.in. Over 85-90 per cent of 15.97 lakh candidates appeared in NEET 2020 exam. To meet NEET cut-offs, candidates under General/unreserved category require at least 50th percentile points to qualify the NEET entrance exam, while those under reserved categories require a minimum of 40th percentile points, as per the NTA’s eligibility criteria.