NEET Result 2020 Live Updates: NTA To Release Final Answer Key Soon; Know Time, Cut-Off
NTA NEET Result 2020 Today: National Testing Agency would be announcing the NEET 2020 results at the official webiste- ntaneet.nic.in. Along with the results, NTA would also release the NEET 2020 Rank List, NEET cut-offs for the AIQ.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) Result and the NEET final answer key today, October 12 at the official website-ntaneet.ac.in. Once released, candidates will be able to check the NTA NEET exam results 2020 and NEET cutoff 2020-- ntaneet.ac.in. Over 85-90 per cent of 15.97 lakh candidates appeared in NEET 2020 exam. To meet NEET cut-offs, candidates under General/unreserved category require at least 50th percentile points to qualify the NEET entrance exam, while those under reserved categories require a minimum of 40th percentile points, as per the NTA’s eligibility criteria.
Live updates
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) is conducted for admission to medical and allied courses across the nation. Basis on NEET 2020 results, students who meet the NEET cut-off 2020 will be granted admission to 80,005 MBBS; 26,949 BDS; 52,720 AYUSH; and 525 BVSc and AH seats in Medical and Dental colleges in India. As many as fifteen AIIMS and two JIPMER institutes will also consider the NEET 2020 results to provide admission to their institutes.
NTA NEET Result 2020: Goa Cut-offs In 2019
Check the cut-offs for Goa MBBS and BDS colleges in the NEET result in 2019.
NEET 2019 Cutoff MBBS - All India Quota
Medical Colleges
College Name
General
Rank
Scores
Goa Medical College, Panaji
6713
605
NEET 2019 Cutoff BDS - All India Quota
Dental Colleges
College Name
General
Rank
Scores
Goa Dental College & Hospital, Goa
16823
568
NEET Result 2020 Soon
Based on the NEET results 2020, the Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) will conduct the all India quota (AIQ) NEET 2020 counselling on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes.
NEET 2020 Result: How To Check
Step 1: Visit the official website -- ntaneet.nic.in or nta.nic.in
Step 2: On the home page click on the result link
Step 3: On the next window, insert the login credentials including roll numbers and registration numbers
Step 4: Submit and access the NEET 2020 result
Expected Cut-Off Of NEET 2020
The expected cut-off of NEET 2020 can be gauged from the 2019 NEET cut-offs. These were the cut-offs for the various categories last year:
Category
NEET Cut-off Percentile
NEET MBBS/BDS Qualifying Marks (2019)
Unreserved
50th
701-134
SC/ST/OBC
40th
133-107
Unreserved PH (UR-PH)
45th
133-120
SC/ST/OBC-PH
40th
119-107
NEET Counselling 2020
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), after the announcement of NEET result, will start counselling for AIQ seats. For the 85% state quota seats in government and private dental, medical colleges, counselling will be conducted by the respective state authorities.
NEET 2020 Official Answer Key Released By NTA
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET, answer keys were released for the aspirants to calculate their scores and ascertain their chances of selection at desired institutes. National Testing Agency (NTA), the conducting body of the entrance test has released the NEET 2020 answer keys for all the sets including E1- E6, F1-F6, G1-G6 and H1-H6 On September 26 at ntaneet.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in.
NEET Result 2020: AIQ Seats
Most medical colleges are run by state governments or are private. 15% seats in state government medical colleges belong to a “central pool” and candidates from across the country are eligible to apply for those. For the remaining 85%, candidates only from the specific state are eligible.
How To Check NEET Result
STEP 1: Visit the official website of NTA -- nta.nic.in or visit the direct link mentioned
STEP 2: On the Home Page, click ‘NEET 2020 Answer Key’ under Latest Announcement
STEP 3: On the next window click on the designated ‘Answer Key’ link
STEP 4: Click and access the NEET 2020 final official answer key
STEP 5: Download the final official answer keys of NEET 2020 and tally the marks scored
NEET Result 2020: Reservation Criteria
NEET Result 2020: After the declaration of NEET 2020 result, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will conduct NEET counselling for the 15% AIQ seats. Reservation for the 85% seat quota seats is subject to policies of each state.
NEET Result 2020 Likely Today
NEET 2020 result is expected to be released today on the official website- ntaneet.nic.in, nta.nic.in. Once declared, candidates who score at least 50th percentile in NEET will be considered pass. The NEET entrance exam was held on September 14 amid COVID-19 protocol after it was postponed a few times.