NEET UG Result: State-Quota Seats, AIQ; Colleges Accepting NEET Score

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the NEET 2020 results anytime soon. The authorities will conduct the seat allotment process for admission to undergraduate medical seats soon after the declaration of NEET 2020 results. Students seeking admission to the medical and dental colleges and meeting the NEET 2020 cut-off will be able to participate in the NEET 2020 counselling at the colleges accepting NEET 2020 scores for the 15 per cent all India quota (AIQ) seats and 85 per cent state-quota seats.

On behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will conduct the NEET 2020 seat allotment process for candidates eligible for admission to medical and dental colleges. NEET UG 2020 seat allotment process will start after candidates fill the choices of colleges. NEET seat allotment 2020 will be organized separately for several rounds including mop-up round.

NEET State-Quota Seats 2020

The respective state counselling authorities will publish a merit list for admission to the 85 per cent state-quota seats after considering several factors including number of seats in the medical colleges of the state, NEET cut-off 2020 and categories of students seeking admission to the medical and allied programmes. Candidates meeting the NEET 2020 cut-off will be able to participate in the respective state quota seats accordingly.

NEET Seat Allotment 2020

Several factors will be taken into consideration while admitting students as per the NEET allotment process 2020 in the medical and dental colleges. Seat allotment 2020 will be done on the basis of factors including NEET 2020 scores obtained by the candidate, choices filled by them and availability of seats in the particular medical college.

NEET seat allotment 2020 will be conducted for admission to the 15 per cent all India quota seats (AIQ) seats, which include seats in Deemed and Central Universities, ESIC and AFMC institutes. Of the total seats in government colleges, 15 per cent seats will be reserved for AIQ seats, while the remaining will be reserved for 85 per cent state quota seats offered by state counselling authorities.

NEET Seat Allotment Process

Step 1: Registration: Submitting personal, academic, contact and other communication details

Step 2: Selection of college and course as per preference

Step 3: Report at the respective college for completion of the admission process

Step 4: Document verification