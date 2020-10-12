NTA NEET Result 2020 Soon; Know Where And How To Check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the NEET 2020 results soon. Students can check the NTA NEET exam results on the official result website of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) -- ntaneet.nic.in or nta.nic.in. Students who took the NEET 2020 exam on September 13 will be able to check their NEET results using the roll numbers mentioned on the NTA NEET 2020 admit cards.

The exam conducting agency has already released the NTA NEET answer keys for all the codes of question papers. NEET 2020 exam was held for students seeking admission to undergraduate medical and allied courses in the country. The NEET exam consisted of 180 multiple choice questions divided into three sections - Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology) with 45 questions each. The total marks for NEET 2020 is 720.

NEET 2020 Result: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website -- ntaneet.nic.in or nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page click on the result link

Step 3: On the next window, insert the login credentials including roll numbers and registration numbers

Step 4: Submit and access the NEET 2020 result

Based on the NEET results 2020, the Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) will conduct the all India quota (AIQ) NEET 2020 counselling on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes.