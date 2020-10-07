NEET Result 2020: Previous Year's NEET Cut Off Marks, Trends For Rajasthan

Now that the NEET OMR sheet has been released, the National Testing Agency, or NTA, is expected to release the NEET result 2020 in online mode soon. The NEET result is likely to be announced in next 4-5 days, as this is usually the practice after the release of NEET OMR sheet 2020. As per the official information, NEET 2020 result is likely to be released on or before October 12, 2020.

In 2019, NTA NEET result was announced five days after the response sheet was released. NEET result 2020 is announced at the official website- ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates will be required to download the NEET result 2020 by entering their roll number, date of birth and security pin on the official website. NTA NEET result 2020 will be declared as a NEET scorecard.

Candidates who qualify NEET UG 2020 will be eligible to participate in NEET counselling. As per the 2019 NEET result statistics, only 7,97,042 aspirants were eligible for medical/dental admissions, out of total 14,10,754 appeared candidates.

NEET 2020 has been successfully conducted on September 13 in pen and paper mode at 3,843 centres in India.

NEET result 2020 incorporates subject-wise NEET percentile, total marks, All India Rank (AIR), category rank, 15% All India Quota (AIQ) rank among other details.

NEET result 2020 will allow candidates to take admission to 80,005 MBBS, 26,949 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH and 525 BVSc and AH seats offered in 542 medical, 313 dental, 914 AYUSH, 47 veterinary colleges across the nation.

NTA NEET 2020 result will also allow candidates to take admission in 1205 AIIMS MBBS and JIPMER MBBS seats in 15 AIIMS and 2 JIPMER institutes.

NEET Result: 2019 NEET cutoff marks for Rajasthan

Office of the Chairman, NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counselling board will release the cutoff of Rajasthan MBBS/BDS 2020 for 85% state quota seats. Rajasthan NEET cutoff 2020 will be the last rank and the corresponding marks at which the admission will be granted in any college. Rajasthan cutoff for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats will be released by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) while the cutoff for state quota seats will be released by state counselling authority.

Factors on which NEET cutoff marks depends

Several factors are considered by the authority while deciding the cutoff such as

Level of difficulty of the NEET 2020 exam

Number of candidates applying for admission

Availability of seats

Category of the candidate

During the counselling process, candidates will have to do the choice filling where they will have to give their preferences to colleges. Having a prior idea of the previous years’ cutoff helps candidates during the choice filling process. Therefore, the Rajasthan NEET cutoff of the past year has been provided below.

15% All India quota MBBS seats Rajasthan NEET 2019 cutoff





College name General Rank Scores RUHS College of Medical Sciences, Jaipur 2266 635 S.M.S. Medical College, Jaipur 760 655 Sardar Patel Medical College, Bikaner 2875 629 Dr. S.N. Medical College, Jodhpur 3803 622 Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar 6269 607 Government Medical College, Barmer 7537 601





15% All India quota BDS seats Rajasthan NEET 2019 cutoff





College name General Rank Scores RUHS College of Dental Science, Jaipur 13999 577





85% state quota MBBS seats Rajasthan NEET 2019 cutoff





Colleges General Ranks Scores Dr SN Medical College, Jodhpur 4225 619 Geetanjali Medical College 361511 244 Sardar Patel Medical College, Bikaner 3721 622 SMS Medical College, Jaipur 1537 641 Government Medical College, Barmer 13258 580





85% state quota BDS seats Rajasthan NEET 2019 cutoff



