NEET Result 2020: Previous Year's NEET Cut Off Marks, Trends For Rajasthan
NEET Result 2020: NEET 2020 exam has been successfully conducted on September 13 in pen and paper mode at 3,843 centres in India. The NEET result is likely to be announced in next 4-5 days, as this is usually the practice after the release of NEET OMR sheet.
Now that the NEET OMR sheet has been released, the National Testing Agency, or NTA, is expected to release the NEET result 2020 in online mode soon. The NEET result is likely to be announced in next 4-5 days, as this is usually the practice after the release of NEET OMR sheet 2020. As per the official information, NEET 2020 result is likely to be released on or before October 12, 2020.
In 2019, NTA NEET result was announced five days after the response sheet was released. NEET result 2020 is announced at the official website- ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates will be required to download the NEET result 2020 by entering their roll number, date of birth and security pin on the official website. NTA NEET result 2020 will be declared as a NEET scorecard.
Candidates who qualify NEET UG 2020 will be eligible to participate in NEET counselling. As per the 2019 NEET result statistics, only 7,97,042 aspirants were eligible for medical/dental admissions, out of total 14,10,754 appeared candidates.
NEET result 2020 incorporates subject-wise NEET percentile, total marks, All India Rank (AIR), category rank, 15% All India Quota (AIQ) rank among other details.
NEET result 2020 will allow candidates to take admission to 80,005 MBBS, 26,949 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH and 525 BVSc and AH seats offered in 542 medical, 313 dental, 914 AYUSH, 47 veterinary colleges across the nation.
NTA NEET 2020 result will also allow candidates to take admission in 1205 AIIMS MBBS and JIPMER MBBS seats in 15 AIIMS and 2 JIPMER institutes.
NEET Result: 2019 NEET cutoff marks for Rajasthan
Office of the Chairman, NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counselling board will release the cutoff of Rajasthan MBBS/BDS 2020 for 85% state quota seats. Rajasthan NEET cutoff 2020 will be the last rank and the corresponding marks at which the admission will be granted in any college. Rajasthan cutoff for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats will be released by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) while the cutoff for state quota seats will be released by state counselling authority.
Factors on which NEET cutoff marks depends
Several factors are considered by the authority while deciding the cutoff such as
Level of difficulty of the NEET 2020 exam
Number of candidates applying for admission
Availability of seats
Category of the candidate
During the counselling process, candidates will have to do the choice filling where they will have to give their preferences to colleges. Having a prior idea of the previous years’ cutoff helps candidates during the choice filling process. Therefore, the Rajasthan NEET cutoff of the past year has been provided below.
15% All India quota MBBS seats Rajasthan NEET 2019 cutoff
College name
General
Rank
Scores
RUHS College of Medical Sciences, Jaipur
2266
635
S.M.S. Medical College, Jaipur
760
655
Sardar Patel Medical College, Bikaner
2875
629
Dr. S.N. Medical College, Jodhpur
3803
622
Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar
6269
607
Government Medical College, Barmer
7537
601
15% All India quota BDS seats Rajasthan NEET 2019 cutoff
College name
General
Rank
Scores
RUHS College of Dental Science, Jaipur
13999
577
85% state quota MBBS seats Rajasthan NEET 2019 cutoff
Colleges
General
Ranks
Scores
Dr SN Medical College, Jodhpur
4225
619
Geetanjali Medical College
361511
244
Sardar Patel Medical College, Bikaner
3721
622
SMS Medical College, Jaipur
1537
641
Government Medical College, Barmer
13258
580
85% state quota BDS seats Rajasthan NEET 2019 cutoff
College Name
General
Ranks
Scores
Daswani Dental College & Research Centre, Kota
665649
142
Eklavya Dental College and Hospital, Kotputli
473965
198
Geetanjali Dental & Research Institute, Udaipur
572413
166
Govt. Dental College & Hospital(RUHS), Jaipur
19298
562
Jaipur Dental College, Jaipur
219734
325