NEET Result 2020: Previous Year's NEET Cut Off Marks, Trends For Rajasthan

NEET Result 2020: NEET 2020 exam has been successfully conducted on September 13 in pen and paper mode at 3,843 centres in India. The NEET result is likely to be announced in next 4-5 days, as this is usually the practice after the release of NEET OMR sheet.

Education | Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Oct 7, 2020 9:18 am IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

Now that the NEET OMR sheet has been released, the National Testing Agency, or NTA, is expected to release the NEET result 2020 in online mode soon. The NEET result is likely to be announced in next 4-5 days, as this is usually the practice after the release of NEET OMR sheet 2020. As per the official information, NEET 2020 result is likely to be released on or before October 12, 2020.

In 2019, NTA NEET result was announced five days after the response sheet was released. NEET result 2020 is announced at the official website- ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates will be required to download the NEET result 2020 by entering their roll number, date of birth and security pin on the official website. NTA NEET result 2020 will be declared as a NEET scorecard.

Candidates who qualify NEET UG 2020 will be eligible to participate in NEET counselling. As per the 2019 NEET result statistics, only 7,97,042 aspirants were eligible for medical/dental admissions, out of total 14,10,754 appeared candidates.

NEET 2020 has been successfully conducted on September 13 in pen and paper mode at 3,843 centres in India.

NEET result 2020 incorporates subject-wise NEET percentile, total marks, All India Rank (AIR), category rank, 15% All India Quota (AIQ) rank among other details.

NEET result 2020 will allow candidates to take admission to 80,005 MBBS, 26,949 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH and 525 BVSc and AH seats offered in 542 medical, 313 dental, 914 AYUSH, 47 veterinary colleges across the nation.

NTA NEET 2020 result will also allow candidates to take admission in 1205 AIIMS MBBS and JIPMER MBBS seats in 15 AIIMS and 2 JIPMER institutes.

NEET Result: 2019 NEET cutoff marks for Rajasthan

Office of the Chairman, NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counselling board will release the cutoff of Rajasthan MBBS/BDS 2020 for 85% state quota seats. Rajasthan NEET cutoff 2020 will be the last rank and the corresponding marks at which the admission will be granted in any college. Rajasthan cutoff for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats will be released by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) while the cutoff for state quota seats will be released by state counselling authority.

Factors on which NEET cutoff marks depends

Several factors are considered by the authority while deciding the cutoff such as

  • Level of difficulty of the NEET 2020 exam

  • Number of candidates applying for admission

  • Availability of seats

  • Category of the candidate

During the counselling process, candidates will have to do the choice filling where they will have to give their preferences to colleges. Having a prior idea of the previous years’ cutoff helps candidates during the choice filling process. Therefore, the Rajasthan NEET cutoff of the past year has been provided below.

15% All India quota MBBS seats Rajasthan NEET 2019 cutoff


College name

General

Rank

Scores

RUHS College of Medical Sciences, Jaipur

2266

635

S.M.S. Medical College, Jaipur

760

655

Sardar Patel Medical College, Bikaner

2875

629

Dr. S.N. Medical College, Jodhpur

3803

622

Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar

6269

607

Government Medical College, Barmer

7537

601


15% All India quota BDS seats Rajasthan NEET 2019 cutoff


College name

General

Rank

Scores

RUHS College of Dental Science, Jaipur

13999

577


85% state quota MBBS seats Rajasthan NEET 2019 cutoff


Colleges

General

Ranks

Scores

Dr SN Medical College, Jodhpur

4225

619

Geetanjali Medical College

361511

244

Sardar Patel Medical College, Bikaner

3721

622

SMS Medical College, Jaipur

1537

641

Government Medical College, Barmer

13258

580


85% state quota BDS seats Rajasthan NEET 2019 cutoff


College Name

General

Ranks

Scores

Daswani Dental College & Research Centre, Kota

665649

142

Eklavya Dental College and Hospital, Kotputli

473965

198

Geetanjali Dental & Research Institute, Udaipur

572413

166

Govt. Dental College & Hospital(RUHS), Jaipur

19298

562

Jaipur Dental College, Jaipur

219734

325

