NTA Declared NEET 2020 Results; Know About Tie Breaking Policy

The National Testing Agency has declared the NEET result 2020 today, October 16. Candidates who wrote the entrance exam of NEET on September 13 and NEET phase two exam on October 14 will be able to check the result from the NTA official website nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in. The NEET paper had 180 multiple choice questions for a total of 720 marks. For each correct answer, candidates will be awarded 4 marks and for each incorrect answer, 1 mark will be deducted. In case of a tie, meaning if two candidates score the same marks, NTA will use a tie-breaking formula to evaluate their ranks.

NEET 2020 Result: Tie-Breaking Formula

If two or more candidates score the same marks in NEET exam, candidates obtaining higher marks in Biology (Botany and Zoology) will be given preference in ranking.

If the tie exists after calculating Biology scores, preference will be given to candidates who scored higher marks in Chemistry.

Next, Candidates with less number of wrong answers in all the subjects of NEET 2020 will also be given an advantage. If the tie remains, at last, the NEET 2020 aspirants older in age will be preferred.

How To Download NEET Result 2020

To download NEET result:

Go to the official website, ntaneet.nic.in. Click on the ‘NEET UG Result 2020’ link. Enter your login credentials. Submit and download the results.

The exam conducting agency has already released the NEET 2020 phase one code-wise question papers and the NEET 2020 response sheets of candidates. NEET 2020 exam was held for students seeking admission to undergraduate medical and allied courses in the country. Based on the NEET results 2020, the Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) will conduct the all India quota (AIQ) NEET 2020 counselling on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes.