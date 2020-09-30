NEET Result 2020: NTA To Announce Result By Mid-October; Know NEET Cut Off Marks, Percentile, Trends

NEET result 2020 will be declared in the online mode on October 12 at ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared in NEET exam on September 13, 2020 will be able to access the NEET 2020 result fro the official website. Candidates can visit ntaneet.nic.in result 2020, enter the roll number, date of birth and security pin to check the NEET result 2020.

NEET 2020 exam was held by NTA on September 13 in pen and paper-based mode. NEET 2020 exam was conducted at 3843 NEET exam centres across the nation.

NTA officials have confirmed that NEET exam result 2020 will be released on or before October 12 at the official website- ntaneet.nic.in result 2020.

NEET exam results 2020 is to be released as a scorecard highlighting the rank and marks obtained by the candidate in NEET exam. NEET result scorecard 2020 will incorporate NEET subject-wise percentile score, total marks, All India Rank (AIR), and category rank.

NEET 2020 result will be a gateway to 80,005 MBBS, 26,949 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH and 525 BVSc and AH seats in Indian medical as well as dental colleges. 15 AIIMS and two JIPMER medical colleges will also grant admission to the NEET candidates via NEET result 2020.

NEET UG result 2020: How to download; Stepwise guide

Step 1: Go to the NTA NEET result website- ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Tap on “View NEET-UG 2020 -Result”

Step 3: NEET candidate login page will appear on the screen. Enter credentials such as- roll number, Date of Birth, security pin.

Step 4: Submit. NEET rank card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the NEET 2020 result

Step 6: Take a print out of NEET result

NEET Cutoff 2020

Candidates will be able to appear in NEET counselling and seat allocation process only if they meet NEET 2020 cut off. As per the minimum qualifying criteria set by the authorities, general or unreserved (UR), category candidates will be required to score at least 50th percentile. Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC must obtain qualifying NEET marks and meet 40th percentile.

NEET Result 2020: Tie-breaking

Tie-breaking criteria are applied when two or more candidates obtain the same NEET scores. In such cases, the following mentioned criteria are followed: