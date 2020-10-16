NEET Result 2020 Live Updates: NTA To Release Cut-Offs, Final Answer Key Today; Know Result Time

NEET Result 2020 Live Updates: NTA To Release Cut-Offs, Final Answer Key Today

NEET Result 2020: National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the result for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET 2020 result). Students will have to enter their roll number mentioned on the NEET admit card to view their NEET scorecard at nta.ac.in, ntaneet.nic.in. On October 12, NTA has released a notice stating that a combined result of NEET 2020, held on September 13 and October 14, will be released on October 16 at ntaneet.nic.in, however, NTA has not specified the NEET 2020 result time. A few hours before the declaration of NEET result, NTA will release the final NEET answer key 2020. NTA has conducted NEET Phase 2 exam on October 14 following the Supreme Court’s order in pen and paper mode. COVID-19 positive candidates and those in containment zones were informed individually regarding phase 2 of NEET 2020. NEET result 2020 will incorporate NEET cut-off marks, personal details, subject-wise NEET percentile, total marks, All India Rank (AIR), category rank, 15% All India Quota (AIQ) rank, and other details. NEET-UG 2020 qualifying candidates will be eligible for NEET counselling scheduled to begin in fourth week of October.