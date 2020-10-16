NEET Result 2020 Live Updates: NTA To Release Cut-Offs, Final Answer Key Today; Know Result Time
NEET Result 2020: The results of NEET 2020 will be announced today, October 16, by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who appeared for the NEET 2020 exam on September 13 and October 14 can check the NEET cut-off marks, NEET rank on the official website- ntaneet.nic.in
NEET Result 2020: National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the result for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET 2020 result). Students will have to enter their roll number mentioned on the NEET admit card to view their NEET scorecard at nta.ac.in, ntaneet.nic.in. On October 12, NTA has released a notice stating that a combined result of NEET 2020, held on September 13 and October 14, will be released on October 16 at ntaneet.nic.in, however, NTA has not specified the NEET 2020 result time. A few hours before the declaration of NEET result, NTA will release the final NEET answer key 2020. NTA has conducted NEET Phase 2 exam on October 14 following the Supreme Court’s order in pen and paper mode. COVID-19 positive candidates and those in containment zones were informed individually regarding phase 2 of NEET 2020. NEET result 2020 will incorporate NEET cut-off marks, personal details, subject-wise NEET percentile, total marks, All India Rank (AIR), category rank, 15% All India Quota (AIQ) rank, and other details. NEET-UG 2020 qualifying candidates will be eligible for NEET counselling scheduled to begin in fourth week of October.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, or NEET 2020, is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses (NEET UG) in medical and allied fields in all medical colleges in the country including including the centrally-run AIIMS and JIPMER. NEET is a pen-and-paper based test. NEET 2020 was held on September 13. More than 14 lakh students appeared for NEET 2020 this year.
NEET Result 2020: AIQ Seat Reservation
Once NEET 2020 result is declared, the central body under the Health Ministry, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), will organise NEET counselling for the 15% AIQ seats. The reservation policy for the 85% state quota seats varies with the state.
NEET Reservation For 15% AIQ
Category
Seats Reserved
Scheduled Caste (SC)
15%
Scheduled Tribe (ST)
7.5%
Other Backward Castes (OBC)
27%
Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
10%
Persons With Disabilities (PwD)
5%
NTA NEET Result 2020: Validity
The NEET result 2020 will be valid for this year, or the 2020-21 admission session only, according to NTA’s official notification on the exam.
NEET Result 2020: No ESIC Quota This Year
On September 28, the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation issued a notice saying the 15% “insured person” (IP) quota in ESIC medical and dental colleges allowed in previous years will now be filled by the Directorate General of Health Services as part of the all-India quota (AIQ) for 2020-21.
NTA NEET Result 2020: Goa Cut-offs In 2019
Goa has just one MBBS and BDS college, check its cut-off in NEET result in 2019.
How To Check NEET Result 2020
Step 1: Visit the official website -- ntaneet.nic.in or nta.nic.in
Step 2: On the home page click on the result link
Step 3: On the next window, insert the login credentials including roll numbers and registration numbers
Step 4: Submit and access the NEET 2020 result
NEET Result 2020: The Delay
The NEET result 2020 was originally expected on October 12. But it wasn’t declared on that day because the NTA decided to hold a second exam exclusively for candidates who could not appear for the September 13 exam because they were either COVID-positive or living in quarantine zones.
NTA NEET Result 2020 Today
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the NEET result 2020 on the official website, ntaneet.nic.in today. Over 14 lakh candidates will receive the result of the medical entrance exam NEET today, October 14.