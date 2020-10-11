NEET Result 2020 Likely Tomorrow; Know Cut-Off Marks, AIQ, State Quota Seats

NEET Result 2020: NTA Likely To Announce NEET UG Results Tomorrow

The NEET results 2020 is expected to be announced tomorrow, October 12, by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Students can check the NTA NEET exam results 2020 on the official website of the administering body -- ntaneet.ac.in. More than 13 lakh medical aspirants took NEET 2020 this year. NTA might also release the NEET final answer keys along with the NTA NEET exam results. NTA has already released the NEET provisional answer keys of all the sections of the NTA NEET test and NEET OMR sheets of the candidates.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is held for admission to medical and allied courses across the country. On the basis of NEET 2020 results, students who meet the NEET cut-off 2020 will be granted admission to 80,005 MBBS; 26,949 BDS; 52,720 AYUSH; and 525 BVSc and AH seats in Medical and Dental colleges in India. As many as fifteen AIIMS and two JIPMER institutes will also consider the NEET 2020 results to provide admission to their institutes.

NEET Cut-Off Marks 2020

Candidates meeting the required NEET cut-off 2020 will become eligible to participate in the NEET 2020 counselling process. As per the minimum qualifying criteria, candidates under unreserved (UR) category will be required to score at least 50th percentile points. While candidates under reserved categories will be required to obtain the qualifying NEET marks and a minimum of 40th percentile points.

NEET All-India Quota And State Quota

NEET counselling under the 15 per cent all India quota (AIQ) include seats at government colleges (except those in Jammu and Kashmir), central and deemed universities, seats reserved for wards of insured persons (IP quota) in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical colleges and seats available at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) Pune. While the remaining 85 per cent seats are reserved for the state quota.

Eligible candidates can apply for the state quota seats in government and private dental, medical colleges. The counselling for these 85 per cent seats will be conducted by the respective state authorities. The Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) will conduct the all India quota (AIQ) NEET counselling 2020 on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes.