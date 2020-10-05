  • Home
NEET Result 2020: Know Last Year’s NEET Cut Off For Odisha

NTA will announce the NEET result 2020 on October 12, 2020, on its official website- ntaneet.nic.in. Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) cell, Odisha is the authority responsible for publishing the NEET cutoff 2020 for Odisha.

Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Oct 5, 2020 7:22 am IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

NTA will announce the NEET result 2020 on October 12, 2020, on its official website- ntaneet.nic.in. The NEET exam 2020 has been successfully conducted on September 13, 2020, from 2 PM to 5 PM. Held at a national-level, NEET result 2020 is a gateway for admission in medical and dental courses in private and government colleges across the nation.

To download the NEET 2020 result, candidates will have to log in to their registered accounts on the official website. The NEET result 2020 will be declared after NTA releases NEET final answer key 2020. NTA has clarified that it will not entertain any requests for the NEET answer key re-evaluation post the announcement of NEET result 2020.

Candidates who qualify NEET 2020 and meet NEET cut off 2020 will be able to take part in the NEET counselling process to be held at state and national level.

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) cell, Odisha is the authority responsible for publishing the NEET cutoff 2020 for Odisha. The authority will declare the NEET cutoff for admission into the 85% state quota seats in government colleges and all the seats in private medical/dental colleges of the state.

State authority will release the NEET cutoff and NEET result for 85% state quota seats while the NEET cutoff and NEET result for 15% All India Quota seats in government colleges will be released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

The OJEE cell will declare the NEET cutoff for state quota seats in each college. The NEET cutoff changes every year depending on the factors like exam difficulty, category, total applicants, seats available, reservation criteria among others.

During the NEET counselling process, candidates will have to do the choice filling. It is the process in which candidates have to give their preferences to the colleges and arrange the preference order accordingly after the announcement of NEET result 2020.

The authority will declare the NEET Cutoff for Odisha during the NEET counselling process. Students opting for admission in MBBS/BDS course in Odisha can, in the meantime, use the NEET Cutoff Odisha for the past year to have an idea about the admission chances based on their NEET rank/score.

Odisha MBBS Cutoff 2019 for 85% state quota seats


Medical Colleges

General

Rank

Scores

S.C.B. Medical College, Cuttack

9118

595

MKCG Medical College, Berhampur

17336

567

V S S Medical College,Burla

20203

559

PRM Medical College & Hospital, Baripada

26611

543

S L N Medical College & Hospital, Koraput

30947

534


Odisha BDS Cutoff 2019 for 85% state quota seats


Dental Colleges

General

Rank

Scores

SCB Dental College Cuttack

34722

526


Odisha MBBS 2019 cutoff- 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats


College Name

General

Rank

Scores

Pt. Raghunath Murmu Med. College, Baripada

12277

583

Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital, Koraput

12435

582

V.S.S. Medical College, Burla

12159

583

S.C.B. Medical College, Cuttack

3780

622

Government Medical College and Hospital, Balangir

12004

584


Odisha BDS 2019 cutoff- 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats


College Name

General

Rank

Scores

S.C.B. Medical College (Dental), Cuttack

19086

562


National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET 2020 exam on September 13. The result is expected to be released soon by the authority. Counselling process will begin after the declaration of the NEET result 2020.

NEET 2020 NTA NEET result
