NEET Result 2020 On October 16, Check Eligibility For Phase 2 Exam

NEET Result 2020 Date And Time: The National Testing Agency will announce NEET result 2020 on October 16 at ntaneet.nic.in. The agency will conduct NEET re exam 2020 on October 14.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 13, 2020 9:36 am IST

Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET 2020 Result Date: The National Testing Agency will declare NEET 2020 result on October 16. Candidates who took the Medical entrance exam will be able to check their result on the official website, ntancct.nic.in. NTA will also conduct the NEET re-exam on October 14, for candidates who could not take the entrance test in September. “As per the revised SOP by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare...candidates who were COVID-19 positive or in containment zones had to appear the aforesaid exam on a later date, in view of the safety of the other candidates and exam personnel,” NTA said in a statement.

Candidates who were unable to attend the entrance test on September 13 either because they were COVID-19 positive or because they were in containment zones will be able to sit for the NEET re-exam 2020.

The NEET re-exam will be held from 2 to 5 pm on October 14. Candidates are advised to visit the NEET website, ntaneet.nic.in, to check instructions and admit card for appearing in the special exam.

NEET Result 2020: How To Check

After the official announcement on October 14, follow the instructions to check result:

  1. Visit the official website,ntaneet.nic.in.

  2. Click on the NEET result link.

  3. Enter your application number and date of birth.

  4. Submit and download result.

After the announcement of NEET result 2020, authorities will start counselling for MBBS and BDS admission. The detailed schedule for the all India quota (AIQ) NEET counsellig will be released after the announcement of result.

