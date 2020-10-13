Image credit: Shutterstock NEET Result 2020: Ten Points On NEET Counselling, Cut-Off, Reservation, And Marking Scheme

NEET Result 2020: The National Testing Agency will announce NEET 2020 result on October 16. Candidates, who appeared in the NEET exam on September 13 or candidates who will appear in the NEET phase 2 2020 tomorrow will be able to check their result from the official website, using their application ID and date of birth as login credentials. Over 15 lakh candidates had registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and close to 90% of registered candidates took the exam in September following strict health protocols.

Candidates, who are waiting for their NEET result should know the following points about NEET cut-off, counselling and reservation policy:

The detailed schedule for NEET 2020 counselling will be made available after the announcement of result. For the All India Quota (AIQ) seats, NEET counselling will be held by the on behalf of the . NEET counselling for the 85% State Quota is subject to rules and regulations of a particular state.

For candidates who were unable to attend NEET exam on September 13, a special exam will be held tomorrow, October 14, from 2 pm to 5 pm. The special exam is for those candidates who could not appear in the Medical entrance test in September either because they were COVID-19 positive or because they belonged to containment zones. The admit card for the NEET re exam has already been released.

As per the NEET reservation criteria, out of the seats under the All India Quota (AIQ), 15% will be reserved for SC candidates, 7.5% for ST and 27% for OBC and 5% for PwD category candidates. With effect from 2019, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has brought EWS quota in NEET-UG admission under which, 10% of the seats at central universities will be reserved for EwS candidates. Reservation under the state quota seats will be subject to the policies of each state.

4. NEET Reservation At Central Universities

Central Universities also have their own reservation criteria for admission through NEET. Jamia Milia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University reserve some seats for the candidates who wrote qualifying exams from their schools. Banaras Hindu University, however, does not have any reservation policy.

5. NEET Result 2020 Validity

NEET result will be valid for a period of three years and the result will be available on the official website for three monts. Thus, candidates will be able to download their NEET exam result from ntaneet.nic.in up to three months, starting from October 16, 2020, up to January 14, 2021.

The NEET 2020 cut-off will be known only after the declaration of result but the expected cut-off of NEET 2020 can be gauged from the 2019 NEET cut-offs. These were the NEET cut-off marks for various categories last year:

Category NEET Cut-off Percentile NEET MBBS/BDS Qualifying Marks (2019) Unreserved 50th 701-134 SC/ST/OBC 40th 133-107 Unreserved PH (UR-PH) 45th 133-120 SC/ST/OBC-PH 40th 119-107

7. NEET Marking Scheme

The NEET 2020 exam had 180 multiple choice questions for a total of 720 marks. The three sections of the paper -- Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology)--had 45 questions each.

8. NEET Result: Tie Breaking Formula

If two or more candidates score the same marks in NEET, the NTA will follow a tie-breaking formula:

Candidates obtaining higher marks in Biology (Botany and Zoology) will be given preference

Next, candidates who scored higher marks in Chemistry will be given preference.

Candidates with less number of wrong answers in all the subjects of NEET 2020 will also be at an advantage

The NEET 2020 aspirants older in age will be preferred.

9.NEET Result 2020: Number of Seats

The NEET 2020 has been conducted for admission to roughly 85,000 seats. These include 80,055 MBBS (medicine) and 26,949 BDS (dentistry) seats in state medical colleges. Based on NEET result, admission will also be given to 1,205 MBBS seats at 15 AIIMS, 200 JIPMER, 52,720 AYUSH, and 525 Veterinary seats.

10. NEET Result 2020: Top Medical Colleges In India

According to the NIRF rankings 2020, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi is the top Medical college in India, followed by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh and Christian Medical College, Vellore (CMC Vellore) in second and third place respectively.