Image credit: Shutterstock NTA NEET Result 2020 Tomorrow; What Happened So Far

NEET Result 2020: The National Testing Agency will announce NEET 2020 result tomorrow, October 16, on the official website, ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates who took the Medical entrance exam will be able to check their result using application ID and date of birth. The National Entrance cum Eligibiliy Test (NEET) was held on September 13 for over 15 lakh registered candidates. On October 14, the NTA conducted a special NEET exam for candidates who could not attend the September exam. NEET result 2020 for both the phases will be released tomorrow. Before announcing the result, NTA is expected to release the final NEET answer key 2020.

The NTA has already released the provisional NEET answer key, question papers and OMR sheets. Candidates were allowed to challenge the provisional answer key and OMR sheets.

After the announcement of result, based on NEET cut off 2020, counselling will be held for admission to 80,055 MBBS (medicine) and 26,949 BDS (dentistry) seats in state medical colleges; 1,205 MBBS seats at 15 AIIMS, 200 JIPMER, 52,720 AYUSH, and 525 Veterinary seats.

How To Check NEET Result 2020:

After the official announcement:

Visit the NEET website - ntaneet.nic.in Find the NEET 2020 result link Key in your application number and date of birth Submit and download NEET result.

NEET Counselling will be held for the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats and for the 85% state quota seats. NEET counselling for the AIQ seats is held by the Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). For the 85% state quota seats, NEET counselling will be conducted by the respective state counselling authorities.

AS per the NEET reservation rules, out of the seats under the All India Quota (AIQ), 15% will be reserved for SC candidates, 7.5% for ST and 27% for OBC and 5% for PwD and 10% for EwS category candidates.

Candidates will be able to download their NEET result from ntaneet.nic.in up to thee months (up to January 14). NEET result 2020 will be valid for a period of three years.