NEET Result 2020: Check State-Wise NEET Cut Off Marks From Last Year

NEET Result Date 2020: The National Testing Agency will announce NEET 2020 result on October 12 at ntaneet.nic.in. Soon after the announcement of NEET result 2020, candidates who meet the required NEET cut off 2020 will be able to appear in NEET counselling and seat allocation process.

NEET Result Date: NEET result 2020 will be declared on October 12 at ntaneet.nic.in
New Delhi:

NEET Result 2020: The National Testing Agency will announce NEET result 2020 on October 12, 2020. After the announcement of NEET result 2020, candidates who meet the required NEET cut off 2020 will be able to appear in NEET counselling and seat allocation process. As per the minimum qualifying criteria, general or unreserved (UR), category candidates are required to score at least 50th percentile. SC/ ST/ OBC candidates must obtain qualifying NEET marks and meet 40th percentile.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET 2020) was conducted on September 13 at 3,843 NEET exam centres across the country. Out of 15.97 lakh candidates who registered for NEET exam, nearly 90% appeared following strict COVID-19 precautions.

Check previous year’s NEET Cut off from different states here:

NEET Cut Off: Assam

Based on NEET cut off 2020, admission will be given to six medical colleges and one regional dental college in the state.

NEET Cut Off: Andhra Pradesh

Through NEET 2020 result, All India and State quota seats will be filled in 11 medical and two dental colleges.

NEET Cut Off: Chhattisgarh

On the basis of NEET result 2020, undergraduate admission will be given at five medical and one dental college of the state.

NEET Cut Off: Goa

Based on NEET result, undergraduate admission is given at two dental and two medical colleges.

NEET Cut Off: Himachal Pradesh

Based on NEET cut off 2020, admission will be given to six medical colleges and one dental college across Himachal Pradesh.

NEET Cut Off: Haryana

Based on NEET 2020 result, seats will be filled in undergraduate programmes at six medical colleges and two dental colleges across the state.

NEET Cut Off: Jammu And Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir, admission will be given to eight medical colleges and three dental colleges based on NEET result 2020.

NEET Cut Off: Kerala

Candidates who qualify in NEET result 2020 and meet the required NEET cut off marks will become eligible to apply for admission to eight medical colleges and five dental colleges in Kerala.

NEET Cut Off: Karnataka

In Karnataka, candidates who qualify in the entrance examination, meeting the required NEET cut off, will be eligible for admission to 10 medical colleges and 10 dental colleges.

NEET Cut Off: Madhya Pradesh

Candidates who meet the required NEET 2020 cut off will be eligible for admission to six medical and one dental college in Madhya Pradesh.

NEET result 2020 will lead to admission to 80,005 MBBS, 26,949 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH and 525 BVSc and AH seats in Medical and Dental colleges across the country. Fifteen AIIMS and two JIPMER institutes will grant admission on the basis of NEET result 2020 as well.

The NTA has already released the official NEET answer key. Candidates were allowed to raise objections till September 29. Before declaring NEET 2020 result, the final answer key will be published.

