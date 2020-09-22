NEET Result 2020 Likely To Be Announced By Mid-October

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET Result Date 2020: NTA Will Announce NEET Result Soon @Ntaneet.nic.in

NEET Result Date 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce NEET 2020 result by October 12, 2020, a senior official from the agency told Careers 360. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET) was conducted on September 13 and close to 90% registered candidates wrote the medical entrance exam following strict safety measures. Before announcing results, NTA will release the NEET official answer key. The provisional answer key will likely be released by September 28. Candidates will be able to download NEET result and answer key from the official website, ntaneet.nic.in, using application ID and password.

The NEET answer key will contain correct answers to all the questions asked in the exam which can be used to calculate probable scores. NTA will also upload the scanned copy of OMR sheets. Candidates will be given the opportunity to challenge the provisional answer key and after hearing feedback from students, the final answer key will be published.

NEET result 2020, following the trend during JEE Main result, can be expected on the same day when the final answer key will be released.

NEET Result 2020: How To Download Scorecard

Once the result is announced, candidates can visit ntaneet.nic.in to download scorecards. Follow the steps mentioned below to check individual results:

Go to ntaneet.nic.in. Click on the “NEET Result 2020 link. Enter your application ID and date of birth. Submit and download results.

NEET is a national level entrance test for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions, including AIIMS, New Delhi, JIPMER and all AIIMS like Institutions