  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET Result 2020 Likely To Be Announced By Mid-October

NEET Result 2020 Likely To Be Announced By Mid-October

NEET Result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce NEET 2020 result by mid-October. The provisional answer key will likely be released by September 28.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 22, 2020 6:53 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

NTA NEET Answer Key, Result Soon At Ntaneet.nic.in; Check Details Here
NEET Cut Off: Qualifying Marks, Previous Year’s Cut Off For Chhattisgarh
NEET Cut Off: Qualifying Marks, Previous Year’s Cut Off For Madhya Pradesh
NEET Answer Key 2020 Soon At Ntaneet.nic.in, Details Here
NEET Cut Off Goa: Check Previous Year’s Qualifying Marks And Trends
NEET Cut Off 2020: Qualifying Marks, Previous Year’s Cut Off For Andhra Pradesh
NEET Result 2020 Likely To Be Announced By Mid-October
NEET Result Date 2020: NTA Will Announce NEET Result Soon @Ntaneet.nic.in
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

NEET Result Date 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce NEET 2020 result by October 12, 2020, a senior official from the agency told Careers 360. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET) was conducted on September 13 and close to 90% registered candidates wrote the medical entrance exam following strict safety measures. Before announcing results, NTA will release the NEET official answer key. The provisional answer key will likely be released by September 28. Candidates will be able to download NEET result and answer key from the official website, ntaneet.nic.in, using application ID and password.

The NEET answer key will contain correct answers to all the questions asked in the exam which can be used to calculate probable scores. NTA will also upload the scanned copy of OMR sheets. Candidates will be given the opportunity to challenge the provisional answer key and after hearing feedback from students, the final answer key will be published.

NEET Cut Off 2020: Qualifying Marks, Previous Year’s Cut Off For Andhra Pradesh

NEET result 2020, following the trend during JEE Main result, can be expected on the same day when the final answer key will be released.

NEET Cut Off: Qualifying Marks, Previous Year’s Cut Off For Madhya Pradesh

NEET Result 2020: How To Download Scorecard

Once the result is announced, candidates can visit ntaneet.nic.in to download scorecards. Follow the steps mentioned below to check individual results:

  1. Go to ntaneet.nic.in.

  2. Click on the “NEET Result 2020 link.

  3. Enter your application ID and date of birth.

  4. Submit and download results.

NEET is a national level entrance test for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions, including AIIMS, New Delhi, JIPMER and all AIIMS like Institutions

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2020 Education News NEET Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Guwahati Carrying Out 291 Research Projects: Director T G Sitharam
IIT Guwahati Carrying Out 291 Research Projects: Director T G Sitharam
Telangana Dost Seat Allotment 2020 First List Released, Details Here
Telangana Dost Seat Allotment 2020 First List Released, Details Here
UGC Guidelines Revised For Academic Calendar 2020-21 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
UGC Guidelines Revised For Academic Calendar 2020-21 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
NEP Will Help Create Jobs, Entrepreneurs, Says Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
NEP Will Help Create Jobs, Entrepreneurs, Says Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
MHT CET 2020 Admit Card Likely Soon At Mahacet.org; How To Download Hall Ticket
MHT CET 2020 Admit Card Likely Soon At Mahacet.org; How To Download Hall Ticket
.......................... Advertisement ..........................