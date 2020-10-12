NEET Re-Exam On October 14, Result On October 16: NTA Issues Notice

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET Result 2020 Release Date: NTA will conduct a special NEET exam on October 14. NEET result will be announced on October 16.

NEET Re Exam 2020: For candidates who could not write NEET 2020, a special exam -- NEET Phase 2 2020 -- will be held on October 14, the National Testing Agency said on Monday. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, or NEET 2020, was held on September 13 for over 15 lakh registered candidates. However, some students could not write the Medical Entrance Test last month either because they were COVID-19 positive or belonged to containment zones.

“As per the revised SOP by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare...candidates who were COVID-19 positive or in containment zones had to appear the aforesaid exam on a later date, in view of the safety of the other candidates and exam personnel,” NTA said in a statement.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court of India allowed the agency to conduct NEET re-exam on October 14. Therefore, NEET result 2020, which was expected to be announced today, will now be declared on October 16.

“The exam for aforesaid candidates is going to be conducted on Wednesday, October 14, from 2 to 5 pm and the combined result of NEET UG 2020 will be declared on October 16 (Friday),” an official statement said.

Any further information regarding the NEET exam and result will be published on the official website of NEET 2020, ntaneet.nic.in and NTA’s official website, nta.ac.in, the statement added.