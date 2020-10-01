  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET Result 2020: Question Papers Released At Ntaneet.nic.in

NEET Result 2020: Question Papers Released At Ntaneet.nic.in

NEET Result 2020: The National Testing Agency has released NEET question paper 2020 on the official website, ntaneet.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 1, 2020 8:11 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET Result 2020: Check State-Wise NEET Cut Off Marks From Last Year
NEET Result 2020: NTA To Announce Result By Mid-October; Know Cut Off Marks, Trends
NEET Answer Key 2020: Last Day For Raising Objections; Download Response Sheet PDF At Ntaneet.nic.in
NEET 2020: NTA Opens Window To Challenge NEET Answer Key; Know How To Raise Objections
NTA Warns NEET UG 2020 Candidates About False Assurances Of Admission
NEET 2020 Official Answer Key Released By NTA; Download Code Wise PDFs, Check Marking Scheme
NEET Result 2020: Question Papers Released At Ntaneet.nic.in
NEET Result 2020: Question Papers Released At Ntaneet.nic.in

NEET Result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET 2020 question papers at the official website, ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates who took the undergraduate medical entrance exam on September 12 can download NEET question papers from the NEET website. NEET result 2020 is expected on October 12. NEET 2020 code-wise question papers are available on English, Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Telegu, Gujrati, Tamil, Bengali, Assamese and Kannada languages.

Download NEET 2020 Question Paper

To download the NEET 2020 question paper, go to the official website, ntaneet.nic.in and select the question paper as per the code and language. The question papers are in PDF format and can be downloaded.

Also Read: NEET Result 2020: Check State-Wise NEET Cut Off Marks From Last Year

Previously, the NTA had released the official NEET answer key. Candidates were permitted to raise objections till September 29. Before declaring NEET 2020 result, the final answer key will be published.

Before the announcement of NEET result 2020, the final answer key will be published.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NEET exam was held at 3,843 exam centres across the country. Out of 15.97 lakh candidates who registered for NEET exam, nearly 90% appeared for the entrance test.

Based on NEET 2020 result, admission will be given to undergraduate medical and dental programmes at medical colleges across India, including 15 AIIMS and 2 JIPMER institutes

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2020 NEET Results NEET Question Paper
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IGNOU June TEE 2020 Results Out; Check Direct Link Here
IGNOU June TEE 2020 Results Out; Check Direct Link Here
TS EAMCET College Predictor 2020 Launched; Check Admission Chances In Top Universities
TS EAMCET College Predictor 2020 Launched; Check Admission Chances In Top Universities
NEP 2020: UGC Seeks Suggestions On Implementation Of New Education Policy
NEP 2020: UGC Seeks Suggestions On Implementation Of New Education Policy
NEP 2020: Education Minister Answers Questions On Curriculum, Vocational Learning And Digital Libraries
NEP 2020: Education Minister Answers Questions On Curriculum, Vocational Learning And Digital Libraries
IIT Delhi Launches BTech In Materials Engineering; Admission Through JEE Advanced 2020
IIT Delhi Launches BTech In Materials Engineering; Admission Through JEE Advanced 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................