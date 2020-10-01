NEET Result 2020: Question Papers Released At Ntaneet.nic.in

NEET Result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET 2020 question papers at the official website, ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates who took the undergraduate medical entrance exam on September 12 can download NEET question papers from the NEET website. NEET result 2020 is expected on October 12. NEET 2020 code-wise question papers are available on English, Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Telegu, Gujrati, Tamil, Bengali, Assamese and Kannada languages.

Download NEET 2020 Question Paper

To download the NEET 2020 question paper, go to the official website, ntaneet.nic.in and select the question paper as per the code and language. The question papers are in PDF format and can be downloaded.

Previously, the NTA had released the official NEET answer key. Candidates were permitted to raise objections till September 29. Before declaring NEET 2020 result, the final answer key will be published.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NEET exam was held at 3,843 exam centres across the country. Out of 15.97 lakh candidates who registered for NEET exam, nearly 90% appeared for the entrance test.

Based on NEET 2020 result, admission will be given to undergraduate medical and dental programmes at medical colleges across India, including 15 AIIMS and 2 JIPMER institutes