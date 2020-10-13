NEET Result 2020: Check Last Year’s NEET Cutoff for Private Colleges, Deemed Universities
NEET Result: NTA will announce NEET result 2020 on October 16 at ntaneet.nic.in. Based on NEET cut off, admission will be given to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and BVSc and AH courses in participating institutions, including private colleges and deemed universities.
NEET Result And Cut Off: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce NEET 2020 result on October 16. Candidates will be able to check NEET result from the official website ntaneet.nic.in. Along with the result, NTA will also announce NEET cutoff marks. Candidates who secure the qualifying marks will be eligible to apply for admission. Based on NEET Cutoff, admission will be given to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and BVSc and AH courses. The cutoff is the last rank at which admission is given in a college.
NEET counselling and seat allotment are held in multiple rounds and cutoff is released both as opening and closing ranks in each round. These are used to compile the NEET cutoff or last rank for admissions.
To determine the cutoff, authorities consider factors like number of applicants for a seat, total seats available and difficulty level of the NEET exam.
NEET cutoffs, however, are not available till the counselling is over and seat allotment announced. Hence, candidates are advised to refer to the previous years’ cutoff during choice filling and counselling. The past year cutoffs are helpful in understanding the seat allotment process and candidates can plan the choice filling accordingly.
NEET 2019 cutoffs for private colleges and deemed universities are provided below.
NEET 2019 MBBS cutoff for private colleges
College Name
Cutoff Rank
Marks
Sri Rammurti Smarak Institute of Medical Sciences, Bareilly
93453
438
Muzaffarnagar Medical College, Muzaffarnagar
229994
318
Pramukh Swami Medical College, Karamsad
162874
369
Banas Medical College & Research Institute, Palanpur
241531
310
NEET 2019 MBBS cutoff for Deemed Universities
University Name
Cutoff Rank
Marks
Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi
95035
436
JSS Medical College, Jagadguru
63521
477
Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, New Delhi
22619
553
KS Hedge Medical Academy, Mangaluru
66538
473
BVD University Medical College, Pune
191283
346
NEET Counselling
NEET Counselling, for admission into Deemed or Central Universities, under 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges will be conducted by the aegis of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Counselling for 85% state quota seats in government colleges and all the seats in private colleges will be conducted by the respective state counselling authorities.