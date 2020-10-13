NEET Result 2020: Check Last Year’s NEET Cutoff for Private Colleges, Deemed Universities

  • Home
NEET Result: NTA will announce NEET result 2020 on October 16 at ntaneet.nic.in. Based on NEET cut off, admission will be given to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and BVSc and AH courses in participating institutions, including private colleges and deemed universities.

Education | Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Oct 13, 2020 10:50 am IST | Source: Careers 360

NEET Result 2020: Cutoff for Private Colleges, Deemed Universities
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

NEET Result And Cut Off: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce NEET 2020 result on October 16. Candidates will be able to check NEET result from the official website ntaneet.nic.in. Along with the result, NTA will also announce NEET cutoff marks. Candidates who secure the qualifying marks will be eligible to apply for admission. Based on NEET Cutoff, admission will be given to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and BVSc and AH courses. The cutoff is the last rank at which admission is given in a college.

NEET counselling and seat allotment are held in multiple rounds and cutoff is released both as opening and closing ranks in each round. These are used to compile the NEET cutoff or last rank for admissions.

To determine the cutoff, authorities consider factors like number of applicants for a seat, total seats available and difficulty level of the NEET exam.

NEET cutoffs, however, are not available till the counselling is over and seat allotment announced. Hence, candidates are advised to refer to the previous years’ cutoff during choice filling and counselling. The past year cutoffs are helpful in understanding the seat allotment process and candidates can plan the choice filling accordingly.

NEET 2019 cutoffs for private colleges and deemed universities are provided below.

NEET 2019 MBBS cutoff for private colleges

College Name

Cutoff Rank

Marks

Sri Rammurti Smarak Institute of Medical Sciences, Bareilly

93453

438

Muzaffarnagar Medical College, Muzaffarnagar

229994

318

Pramukh Swami Medical College, Karamsad

162874

369

Banas Medical College & Research Institute, Palanpur

241531

310


NEET 2019 MBBS cutoff for Deemed Universities

University Name

Cutoff Rank

Marks

Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Kochi

95035

436

JSS Medical College, Jagadguru

63521

477

Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, New Delhi

22619

553

KS Hedge Medical Academy, Mangaluru

66538

473

BVD University Medical College, Pune

191283

346

NEET Counselling

NEET Counselling, for admission into Deemed or Central Universities, under 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges will be conducted by the aegis of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Counselling for 85% state quota seats in government colleges and all the seats in private colleges will be conducted by the respective state counselling authorities.

