NEET Result 2020: All You Need To Know About NEET Cut Off Marks, Counselling, Reservation Criteria

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET 2020 Result Date: NEET 2020 result is expected on October 12 at ntaneet.nic.in.

NEET Result 2020: The National Testing Agency is expected to announce NEET 2020 result on October 12, at ntaneet.nic.in. After the announcement of NEET result 2020, the Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) will start all India quota (AIQ) NEET counselling 2020 on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes. NTA has already released the NEET OMR sheet, question papers and the provisional answer key on the official website. The NEET final answer key will be released along with NEET result.

NEET counselling under the 15% AIQ include seats at government colleges (except those in Jammu and Kashmir), central and deemed Universities, seats reserved for Wards of Insured Persons (IP quota) in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical colleges and seats available at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) Pune.

Also Read | NEET Result 2020: Check State-Wise NEET Cut Off Marks From Last Year

For the 85% state quota seats in government and private dental, medical colleges, NEET 2020 counselling will be conducted by the respective state authorities.

NEET Result 2020: Eligibility Criteria For Counselling

To appear in the NEET 2020 counselling, candidates must qualify in NEET 2020 meeting the required qualifying NEET percentile and register on the MCC website within the stipulated time.

Also Read | NEET Result 2020: Question Papers Released At Ntaneet.nic.in

Eligibility Criteria For Central Universities

Delhi University (LHMC, UCMS, MAMC): 15% seats will be filled under the All India Quota. For the remaining 85% seats, only those candidates who studied Class 11 and 12 in Delhi are eligible. Aligarh Muslim University (AMU): 50% seats will be reserved for candidates who studied from AMU schools for at least three years. The remaining 50% seats are open for all NEET qualified candidates. BHU: All NEET 2020 qualified candidates will be eligible to participate in BHU MBBS counselling for all the seats offered by the university. Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi: Out of the 50 BDS seats in the institute, three are reserved under the internal quota for candidates who passed their qualifying exam from Jamia Schools as regular students. The remaining 47 seats are open to all.

NEET Result: Reservation Criteria For 15% AIQ And 85% State Quota Seats

As per the NEET 2020 reservation criteria, out of the seats under the All India Quota (AIQ), 15% is reserved for SC candidates,7.5% for ST and 27% for OBC category candidates.

With effect from 2019, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has brought EWS quota in NEET-UG admission under which, 10% of the seats at central universities will be reserved for the candidates from the financially unsound background.

NEET Reservation Criteria For 15% AIQ Seats

Category Reservation Scheduled Caste (SC) 15% Scheduled Tribe (ST) 7.5% Other Backward Castes (OBC) 27% Economically Weaker Section (EWS) 10% Persons With Disabilities (PwD) 5%





The 85% seats under the state quota are subject to reservation policies of each state. Admission to government and private medical and dental seats under state quota will be based on reservation policy for various indigenous categories governed under the state rule.

Based on NEET result 2020, admission will be granted to 80,005 MBBS, 26,949 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH and 525 BVSc and AH seats in Medical and Dental colleges across the country. Fifteen AIIMS and two JIPMER institutes will also grant admission on the basis of NEET result.