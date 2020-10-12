NEET Result 2020: Counselling Schedule And Eligibility Criteria

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the NEET 2020 results today, October 12. The NEET results 2020 will be made available on NTA’s official website ntaneet.nic.in along with the final answer key and NEET cut-off.

After the announcement of NEET result 2020, the Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) will start all India quota (AIQ) NEET counselling 2020 on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes. Candidates, seeking admission under the AIQ will be able to apply online as per the schedule released by the authorities.

NEET 2020 counselling under the 15% All India Quota include government colleges (except those in Jammu and Kashmir), central and deemed Universities, seats reserved for Wards of Insured Persons (IP quota) in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical colleges and seats available at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) Pune.

For the 85% state quota seats in government and private dental, medical colleges, NEET 2020 counselling will be conducted by the respective state authorities.

NEET Counselling 2020: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must qualify in NEET 2020 meeting the required qualifying percentile and register on the MCC website within the stipulated time.

Eligibility Criteria For Central Universities

Delhi University (LHMC, UCMS, MAMC): 15% seats will be filled under the All India Quota. For the remaining 85% seats, only those candidates who studied Class 11 and 12 in Delhi are eligible. Aligarh Muslim University (AMU): 50% seats will be reserved for candidates who studied from AMU schools for at least three years. The remaining 50% seats are open for all NEET qualified candidates. BHU: All NEET 2020 qualified candidates will be eligible to participate in BHU MBBS counselling for all the seats offered by the university. Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi: Out of the 50 BDS seats in the institute, three are reserved under the internal quota for candidates who passed their qualifying exam from Jamia Schools as regular students. The remaining 47 seats are opeb to all.

NEET 2020 counselling fee



Registration Fee 15% AIQ/ Central Universities Fee Unreserved Rs 1,000 SC/ST/OBC/PwD Rs 500 Deemed Universities

All Categories Rs 5,000 Tuition Fee (Refundable) 15% AIQ/ Central Universities Fee Unreserved Rs 10,000 SC/ST/OBC/PwD Rs 5,000 Deemed Universities

All Categories Rs 2,00,000



