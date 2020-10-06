Image credit: Shutterstock NEET Result 2020: Check Last Year’s NEET Cut Off For Punjab

NEET Cut Off 2020: After the announcement of NEET result 2020, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) will release the NEET 2020 cut off for admission to the state quota seats in medical and dental colleges in Punjab. Candidates who qualify in NEET result 2020 will become eligible for admission in medical and dental courses in private and government colleges. Candidates who qualify in NEET exam, meeting the required NEET cut off 2020 will be able to take part in the NEET counselling process to be held at state and national level.

BFUHS will release the cut off for 85% seats in government colleges and 100% seats available in the private colleges of the state. The cut off for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government medical and dental colleges will be declared by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Once released, candidates will be able to check NEET 2020 result on the official website, ntaneet.nic.in. Before announcing the result, the NTA will release the final answer key.

NEET Cut off Punjab represents the rank and its corresponding marks of the last candidate who gets a seat in the MBBS/BDS course in any college of the state. The cut off is declared after considering various factors:

NEET 2020 difficulty level

Number of candidates applying for admission

Availability of seats for MBBS/BDS courses

Previous years’ cut off

NEET 2020 cut off for state quota admission in Punjab will be declared during the counselling process. Candidates can refer to the previous years’ cut off for reference. NEET 2019 cut off for Punjab has been mentioned in the table below.

NEET 2019 cut off for All India Quota Seats (MBBS)

College Name General Rank Scores Government Medical College, Amritsar 4408 618 Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Faridkot 5734 610 Government Medical College, Patiala 3079 627





NEET 2019 cut off for All India Quota Seats (BDS)

College Name General Rank Scores Punjab Government Dental College and Hospital, Amritsar

17378 567 Government Medical College (Dental Wing), Patiala

14516 575





NEET 2019 cut off for state quota seats (MBBS)

College Name General Rank Score Adesh Medical College, Bathinda 48050 502 Dayanand Medical College, Civil Lines, Ludhiana 4361 618 Govt. Medical College, Majitha Road, Amritsar 10451 589 Govt. Medical College, Sangrur Road, Patiala 5753 610 Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Sadiq Road, Faridkot 9101 595 Christian Medical College & Hospital, Ludhiana 14092 577





NEET 2019 cut off for state quota seats (BDS)

College Name General Rank Score Adesh Dental College, Bathinda 271222 292 Baba Jaswant Singh Dental College Hospital & Research Institute 66769 473 Dasmesh Institute of Research & Dental Sciences, Talwandi Road, Faridkot 76270 460 Desh Bhagat Dental College, Mandi Gobindgarh 341520 254 Genesis Institute of Dental Sciences & Research (Dental College & Hospi 206177 335 Christian Dental College, Ludhiana 44432 508





For admission to MBBS and BDS courses in colleges of Punjab through state counselling, candidates will have to register with the state counselling authority. The counselling process will begin after the declaration of the NEET result. NEET 2020 result is expected to be declared by October 12.