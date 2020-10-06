  • Home
NEET Result 2020: Check Last Year’s NEET Cut Off For Punjab

NEET Result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce NEET 2020 result on October 12 at ntaneet.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Oct 6, 2020 11:19 am IST | Source: Careers 360

Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET Cut Off 2020: After the announcement of NEET result 2020, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) will release the NEET 2020 cut off for admission to the state quota seats in medical and dental colleges in Punjab. Candidates who qualify in NEET result 2020 will become eligible for admission in medical and dental courses in private and government colleges. Candidates who qualify in NEET exam, meeting the required NEET cut off 2020 will be able to take part in the NEET counselling process to be held at state and national level.

BFUHS will release the cut off for 85% seats in government colleges and 100% seats available in the private colleges of the state. The cut off for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government medical and dental colleges will be declared by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Once released, candidates will be able to check NEET 2020 result on the official website, ntaneet.nic.in. Before announcing the result, the NTA will release the final answer key.

NEET Cut off Punjab represents the rank and its corresponding marks of the last candidate who gets a seat in the MBBS/BDS course in any college of the state. The cut off is declared after considering various factors:

  • NEET 2020 difficulty level

  • Number of candidates applying for admission

  • Availability of seats for MBBS/BDS courses

  • Previous years’ cut off

NEET 2020 cut off for state quota admission in Punjab will be declared during the counselling process. Candidates can refer to the previous years’ cut off for reference. NEET 2019 cut off for Punjab has been mentioned in the table below.

NEET 2019 cut off for All India Quota Seats (MBBS)

College Name

General

Rank

Scores

Government Medical College, Amritsar

4408

618

Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Faridkot

5734

610

Government Medical College, Patiala

3079

627


NEET 2019 cut off for All India Quota Seats (BDS)

College Name

General

Rank

Scores

Punjab Government Dental College and Hospital, Amritsar


17378

567

Government Medical College (Dental Wing), Patiala


14516

575


NEET 2019 cut off for state quota seats (MBBS)

College Name

General

Rank

Score

Adesh Medical College, Bathinda

48050

502

Dayanand Medical College, Civil Lines, Ludhiana

4361

618

Govt. Medical College, Majitha Road, Amritsar

10451

589

Govt. Medical College, Sangrur Road, Patiala

5753

610

Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Sadiq Road, Faridkot

9101

595

Christian Medical College & Hospital, Ludhiana

14092

577


NEET 2019 cut off for state quota seats (BDS)

College Name

General

Rank

Score

Adesh Dental College, Bathinda

271222

292

Baba Jaswant Singh Dental College Hospital & Research Institute

66769

473

Dasmesh Institute of Research & Dental Sciences, Talwandi Road, Faridkot

76270

460

Desh Bhagat Dental College, Mandi Gobindgarh

341520

254

Genesis Institute of Dental Sciences & Research (Dental College & Hospi

206177

335

Christian Dental College, Ludhiana

44432

508


For admission to MBBS and BDS courses in colleges of Punjab through state counselling, candidates will have to register with the state counselling authority. The counselling process will begin after the declaration of the NEET result. NEET 2020 result is expected to be declared by October 12.

