NEET Result 2020: Check Last Year’s NEET Cut Off For Punjab
NEET Result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce NEET 2020 result on October 12 at ntaneet.nic.in.
NEET Cut Off 2020: After the announcement of NEET result 2020, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) will release the NEET 2020 cut off for admission to the state quota seats in medical and dental colleges in Punjab. Candidates who qualify in NEET result 2020 will become eligible for admission in medical and dental courses in private and government colleges. Candidates who qualify in NEET exam, meeting the required NEET cut off 2020 will be able to take part in the NEET counselling process to be held at state and national level.
BFUHS will release the cut off for 85% seats in government colleges and 100% seats available in the private colleges of the state. The cut off for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government medical and dental colleges will be declared by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).
Also Read | NEET Result 2020: Check State-Wise NEET Cut Off Marks From Last Year
Once released, candidates will be able to check NEET 2020 result on the official website, ntaneet.nic.in. Before announcing the result, the NTA will release the final answer key.
Also Read | NTA Releases NEET 2020 OMR Sheet At Ntaneet.ac.in
NEET Cut off Punjab represents the rank and its corresponding marks of the last candidate who gets a seat in the MBBS/BDS course in any college of the state. The cut off is declared after considering various factors:
NEET 2020 difficulty level
Number of candidates applying for admission
Availability of seats for MBBS/BDS courses
Previous years’ cut off
NEET 2020 cut off for state quota admission in Punjab will be declared during the counselling process. Candidates can refer to the previous years’ cut off for reference. NEET 2019 cut off for Punjab has been mentioned in the table below.
Also Read | NEET Result 2020: Question Papers Released At Ntaneet.nic.in
NEET 2019 cut off for All India Quota Seats (MBBS)
College Name
General
Rank
Scores
Government Medical College, Amritsar
4408
618
Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Faridkot
5734
610
Government Medical College, Patiala
3079
627
NEET 2019 cut off for All India Quota Seats (BDS)
College Name
General
Rank
Scores
Punjab Government Dental College and Hospital, Amritsar
567
Government Medical College (Dental Wing), Patiala
575
NEET 2019 cut off for state quota seats (MBBS)
College Name
General
Rank
Score
Adesh Medical College, Bathinda
48050
502
Dayanand Medical College, Civil Lines, Ludhiana
4361
618
Govt. Medical College, Majitha Road, Amritsar
10451
589
Govt. Medical College, Sangrur Road, Patiala
5753
610
Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Sadiq Road, Faridkot
9101
595
Christian Medical College & Hospital, Ludhiana
14092
577
NEET 2019 cut off for state quota seats (BDS)
College Name
General
Rank
Score
Adesh Dental College, Bathinda
271222
292
Baba Jaswant Singh Dental College Hospital & Research Institute
66769
473
Dasmesh Institute of Research & Dental Sciences, Talwandi Road, Faridkot
76270
460
Desh Bhagat Dental College, Mandi Gobindgarh
341520
254
Genesis Institute of Dental Sciences & Research (Dental College & Hospi
206177
335
Christian Dental College, Ludhiana
44432
508
For admission to MBBS and BDS courses in colleges of Punjab through state counselling, candidates will have to register with the state counselling authority. The counselling process will begin after the declaration of the NEET result. NEET 2020 result is expected to be declared by October 12.