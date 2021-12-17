NEET Reservation And Delayed Counselling: What Happened So Far

NEET reservation policy was challeneged in Supreme Court (Representational)

NEET Delayed Counselling: The Central government in July announced to extend 27 per cent OBC and 10 per cent EWS category reservation to all seats under the central pool. The centre's decision was challenged in the Supreme Court, following which the top court ordered to postpone the counselling for NEET PG. On December 10, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) released a communique stating that the matter is pending in the Supreme Court of India and the next hearing will be on January 6.

While hearing the plea challenging centre's NEET reservation policy, the Supreme Court also recommended the Centre to revisit the limit of rupees eight lakh annual income fixed for determining the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category for reservation.

The Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj asked whether any exercise was undertaken before fixing a limit of Rs 8 lakh annual income for determining the EWS category.

"Whether Major Gen (retd) SR Sinho commission report of 2010 was considered before ascertaining the criteria? The report of the commission has to be placed on record before the court,” the bench said. Mr Natarajan said that the commission's report was one of the basis for determining the criteria but after that several deliberations were held and other factors were also taken into account. Fixing of criteria of Rs 8 lakh is a pure policy matter and the court should not interfere with it. It was decided after proper application of mind,” he said.

NEET UG and PG counselling are delayed and qualified candidates are waiting for the counselling to begin. Resident doctors in many hospitals like RML, Safdarjung, and others are now protesting against the delayed NEET counselling. They cite shortage of doctors because the current batch is not getting admission.