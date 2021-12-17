  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET Reservation And Delayed Counselling: What Happened So Far

NEET Reservation And Delayed Counselling: What Happened So Far

NEET Counselling 2021: The Central government in July announced to extend 27 per cent OBC and 10 per cent EWS category reservation to all seats under the central pool.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Dec 17, 2021 7:37 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

MP NEET UG Counselling 2021: Dates Likely Soon, Official Website
NEET 2022 Preparation: Free Mock Test
AYUSH NEET Counselling 2021: Website Launched, Registration Soon
NEET 2022 Preparation: Know Chapter-Wise Weightage For Physics, Chemistry, Biology
West Bengal NEET UG Counselling Updates On Registration, Admission Process
'Anything About NEET UG Counselling?': Worried Medical Aspirants Ask On Twitter
NEET Reservation And Delayed Counselling: What Happened So Far
NEET reservation policy was challeneged in Supreme Court (Representational)

NEET Delayed Counselling: The Central government in July announced to extend 27 per cent OBC and 10 per cent EWS category reservation to all seats under the central pool. The centre's decision was challenged in the Supreme Court, following which the top court ordered to postpone the counselling for NEET PG. On December 10, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) released a communique stating that the matter is pending in the Supreme Court of India and the next hearing will be on January 6.

Recommended: Check your MBBS/BDS Admission Chances & Make Your college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET RankClick Here 

Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

While hearing the plea challenging centre's NEET reservation policy, the Supreme Court also recommended the Centre to revisit the limit of rupees eight lakh annual income fixed for determining the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category for reservation.

The Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj asked whether any exercise was undertaken before fixing a limit of Rs 8 lakh annual income for determining the EWS category.

"Whether Major Gen (retd) SR Sinho commission report of 2010 was considered before ascertaining the criteria? The report of the commission has to be placed on record before the court,” the bench said. Mr Natarajan said that the commission's report was one of the basis for determining the criteria but after that several deliberations were held and other factors were also taken into account. Fixing of criteria of Rs 8 lakh is a pure policy matter and the court should not interfere with it. It was decided after proper application of mind,” he said.

NEET UG and PG counselling are delayed and qualified candidates are waiting for the counselling to begin. Resident doctors in many hospitals like RML, Safdarjung, and others are now protesting against the delayed NEET counselling. They cite shortage of doctors because the current batch is not getting admission.

Click here for more Education News
NEET Counselling 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Mizoram Board HSLC, HSSLC Exam Dates 2022 Released; Check Schedule
Mizoram Board HSLC, HSSLC Exam Dates 2022 Released; Check Schedule
Haryana Changes School Timings; Classes From 10 AM To 2 PM From Dec 20
Haryana Changes School Timings; Classes From 10 AM To 2 PM From Dec 20
Delhi Schools Upto Class 5 Can Reopen From December 27: CAQM
Delhi Schools Upto Class 5 Can Reopen From December 27: CAQM
All Delhi Schools Reopening Tomorrow For Class 6 And Above: 5 Points Parents Should Know
All Delhi Schools Reopening Tomorrow For Class 6 And Above: 5 Points Parents Should Know
Delhi University's Executive Council Approves CUCET For Admissions Commencing 2022
Delhi University's Executive Council Approves CUCET For Admissions Commencing 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................