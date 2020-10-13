NEET Re-Exam Admit Card Released; Exam On October 14

  • Home
NEET Re-Exam Admit Card 2020: The National Testing Agency has released the NEET Re-Exam admit cards at ntaneet.nic.in. The centre-based NEET re-exam is scheduled on October 14.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 13, 2020 2:54 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency -- the conducting body of NEET, has released the NEET 2020 re-exam admit cards today. Candidates who are eligible for the NEET re-exam can download the NEET re-exam admit cards from the official website -- ntaneet.nic.in. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, or NEET, is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) medical and allied programmes in the country. The NEET re-exam 2020 will be held between 2 pm and 5 pm on October 14.

|| Also Read NEET Re-Exam On October 14, Check Eligibility For Phase 2 NEET Exam ||

NTA has decided to conduct the NEET re-exam on October 14, for candidates who could not take the entrance test in September. “As per the revised SOP by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare...candidates who were COVID-19 positive or in containment zones had to appear the aforesaid exam on a later date, in view of the safety of the other candidates and exam personnel,” NTA said in a statement.

NEET 2020 Re-Exam Admit Card Direct Link

NTA NEET Re-Exam Admit Card - How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- ntaneet.nic.in or click on the direct link mentioned above

Step 2: Insert the NEET application numbers, dates of birth and security pin at the designated places

Step 3: On the next window, check and download the NEET Re-Exam 2020 admit cards

