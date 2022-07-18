NEET Rank Predictor 2022 Launched; Here's How To Predict Estimated Rank In NEET UG Exam

NEET rank predictor 2022 launched

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 was held on July 17. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET UG 2022 exam in the offline mode as pen and paper-based at 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. The medical aspirants who appeared in the NEET exam 2022 on Sunday found the paper easy, except for a few sections in Chemistry. Candidates who are worried about their rank in the medical entrance exam can check the "NEET Rank Predictor 2022" launched by Careers360. The NEET rank predictor tool helps the candidate calculate the estimated rank in the NEET exam.

"With the help of NEET 2022 rank predictor tool, the candidates can know the estimated rank which they can secure in the entrance exam. Aspirants can use the NEET scores to predict their All India Rank (AIR) in the Rank Predictor tool," the NEET 2022 rank predictor website read.

To predict the estimated rank through the NEET 2022 rank predictor website, candidates will be required to insert their expected NEET score out of 720, application number (optional), and date of birth.

Advantage of NEET Rank Predictor 2022:

Using the NEET 2022 Rank Predictor, candidates will be able to access the following information-

NEET rank predictor 2022 will assist aspirants to be aware of their probable rank before the announcement of results using expected scores.

The expected NEET rank of the candidate will be significatory of the overall performance in the entrance exam.

After knowing the NEET rank through predictor, candidates can make a list of MBBS/BDS colleges for admission based on previous years’ trends.

