NEET Preparation Guide: Understanding The Syllabus And Exam Pattern

NEET Preparation Tips: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is a national medical entrance exam conducted every year for the admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BVSc, and AH degree programmes. NEET is an exam with not only a difficult academic curriculum but also involves rigorous verification of students’ diligence, hard work and passion towards medicine. Candidates who wish to pursue a medical career in India are required to appear in NEET exam held by National Testing Agency (NTA).

With a limited number of seats and fierce competition, it becomes essential for candidates to come up with the best NEET preparation strategy for NEET 2022. To help students prepare for NEET 2022, here is a short guide that tells you how to prepare for NEET 2022. The NEET preparation tips discussed here are clear, concise, tried, and tested.

To begin your preparation of NEET 2022, divide your NEET 2022 preparation strategy as per the below given four mantras:

Understand

Study

Practise

Revise

NEET 2022 preparation tip 1: Understanding the syllabus and NEET exam pattern

Before beginning the NEET 2022 preparation, it is important to have a comprehensive knowledge of NEET syllabus, exam pattern, and weightage. Some pointers here are:

Syllabus of NEET includes 180 questions in total which are segregated into three parts as Biology, Chemistry, and Physics

Biology section consists of 90 questions in total, whereas Chemistry and Physics consist of 45 questions each respectively. The maximum marks awarded are 720 which are further divided into three parts as 360 in Biology, 180 in Chemistry, and 180 in Physics.

4 marks are awarded for every correct answer and 1 mark is deducted for wrong answers.

Set a target score of at least 650. After getting through with the exam pattern, start understanding the syllabus.

Check the topics in all three subjects and mark your strongest area with a green pencil and weak area with a red pencil. This will help you segregate the syllabus into two parts and you will be able to know how far you are from your target score.

Also, make a list of topics proceeding from highest weightage to the lowest weightage followed by biology, then chemistry and physics. By this, you will be able to cover more syllabus in less time.

You are done with the first level. Knowledge of the syllabus, exam pattern and weightage will help you formulate a strategy for NEET 2022 preparation tips.

NEET 2022 preparation tip 2: Start studying

Making a plan is easy but its execution is what requires strength. Know your most effective hours and start your NEET 2022 preparation in those hours. In order to prepare for NEET 2022, it is important to study for at least 12 hours per day. Having a 650+ in your NEET 2022 requires you to devote 50 per cent of your time in a day to study.

Begin with Biology and one other subject simultaneously. Start studying your strongest topics with the most weightage. This way you will cover more topics in less time.

Read NCERT line by line. Mark important facts with a highlighter and make notes simultaneously. After completing NCERT, start reading extra study material available in the form of books, and preparation websites. Also, make notes from these references.

For Biology, learn diagrams by heart to understand a topic. Pictures help you retain the information more effectively. Diagrams are an important factor for NEET 2022 preparation.

For physics, solve as many questions as you can. Additionally, create a chapter-wise formula sheet that comprises all formulas and laws discussed in the chapter.

For chemistry, learn diagrams and chemical equations by heart. After completing every chapter, create a sheet for chemical equations and formulas to be used in solving the questions.

NEET 2022 preparation tip 3: Practice questions

No emphasis is enough to showcase how important practising questions is for your NEET 2022 preparation. Some guidelines for this are

Practise as many questions as possible for all three subjects. This will help you understand the type of questions asked from each topic and you will know how far you stand from your target score.

Practising vaguely won’t be much effective. Make timed sessions and try to solve a certain amount of questions in a fixed time. This will help you overcome the time constraint.

Also, make a test log and note down all the questions that were attempted wrong. This way, you will know your weak points and working on them will be easy.

Take as many tests as possible. It is not necessary for the test to be full-length. You can take chapter-wise tests within a limited amount of time.

Try to solve previous years question papers within a certain period of time. Solving previous years papers is a good way of practising chapters/topics.

NEET 2022 preparation tip 4: Revision is important

All the study and hard work would be of no use if there is no revision. Revising chapters you have already covered will not only help you retain the information but also find new points that remained unnoticed previously.

Also, during a few days before the exam, it would not be possible for you to study all the chapters from scratch. Hence, practice of revision will help you cover all the topics in time. Start revising way before NEET 2022. Include revision slots in your time table beforehand. Make revision your habit from the beginning of the NEET 2022 preparation.

Important books for the preparation of NEET 2022





Physics Chemistry Biology 1.Concepts of Physics by H. C. Verma 2.Objective Physics by DC Pandey 3.Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick, and Walker 4.Fundamental Physics by Pradeep 5.Problems in General Physics by IE Irodov 6.Physical Chemistry by OP Tandon 1.ABC of Chemistry for Classes 11 and 12 by Modern 2.Concise Inorganic Chemistry by JD Lee 3.Dinesh Chemistry Guide 4.Practise books by VK Jaiswal (Inorganic), MS Chauhan (Organic) and N Awasthi (Physical) 1.Biology Vol 1 and Vol 2 by Trueman 2.Objective Biology by Dinesh 3.Objective Botany by Ansari 4.Pradeep Guide on Biology 5.GRB Bathla publications for Biology





Some important preparation tips for NEET 2022:

Divide you study time into small portions of 1 to 2 hours each. Take small breaks. This will help you in concentrating effectively. While making notes, don’t make long sentences. Keep them short. This way, you would be able to memorise them fast. Use abbreviations while making notes. NEET examines your basics. Keep your basics strong. Solving complex problems requires you to have strong fundamentals. Do not skip a topic because it seems hard. Read it as many times as required. Cover every part of NCERT thoroughly. Most of the questions asked in the exam can be found in NCERT. Don’t neglect eleventh class topics. Keep revising them with the same intensity as twelfth class topics. Coaching classes and school classes will help in studying the topics. But self-study holds the ultimate power. Always remember, nothing can replace self-study. Having a complete grasp of topics is only possible through self-study. Invest your break time into something productive such as music, art, or any sports activities. This will increase your productivity and concentration. Take tests regularly. Your test scores will work as a constant reminder for your target score. Maintain test logs. These logs not only help you supervise your scores but also point out the areas you need to work on. Revise the questions from your test logs every time before appearing for the next practice test. Take proper sleep of 7-8 hours. Compromising with sleep will result in lack of concentration and will affect your retaining power. Stay healthy. Health is important in times of preparation. Stay hydrated and take nutritious food. Don’t take the stress.

Topics according to weightage for NEET 2022 preparation

Physics

Class 11 Class 12 Topics/ Units Weight-age in percentage Topics/ Units/ Concepts Weight-age in percentage Physical world and measurement 2% Electrostatics 9% Kinematics 3% Current Electricity 8% Laws of Motion 3% Magnetic Effect of Current & Magnetism 5% Work, Energy and Power 4% Electromagnetic Induction & Alternating Current 8% Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body 5% Electromagnetic Waves 5% Gravitation 2% Optics 10% Properties of Bulk Matter 3% Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation 6% Thermodynamics 9% Atoms & Nuclei 3% Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory 3% Electronic Devices 9% Oscillation & Waves 3%



Chemistry





Class 11 Class 12 Unit Topic/ Chapters Weightage in Percentage Unit Topic / Chapters Weightage* I Basic Concepts of Chemistry 1% I Solid State 2% II Structure of Atom 2% II Solutions 5% III Classification of Elements & Periodicity in Properties 2% III Electrochemistry 2% IV Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure 5% IV Chemical Kinetics 3% V States of Matter: Gases and Liquids 2% V Surface Chemistry 2% VI Thermodynamics 8% VI Isolation of Elements 2% VII Equilibrium 6% VII p-Block Elements 5% VIII Redox Reactions 3% VIII d- and f-Block Elements 4% IX Hydrogen 3% IX Coordination Compounds 9% X s-Block Elements 2% X Haloalkanes and Haloarenes 3% XI Some p-Block Elements 2% XI Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers 4% XII Organic Chemistry: Basic Principles & Techniques 4% XII Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids 4% XIII Hydrocarbons 3% XIII Organic Compounds containing Nitrogen 2% XIV Environmental Chemistry 2% XIV Biomolecules 3%

XV Polymers 3%

XVI Chemistry in Everyday Life 2%

Biology





Class 11 Class 12 Unit Topic / Chapters Weightage* Unit Topic / Chapters Weightage*

Diversity of Living Organisms 14%

Diversity of Living Organisms 14% Chapter-1: The Living World Chapter-1: The Living World Chapter-2: Biological Classification Chapter-2: Biological Classification Chapter-3: Plant Kingdom Chapter-3: Plant Kingdom Chapter-4: Animal Kingdom Chapter-4: Animal Kingdom II Structural Organisation in Plants & Animals 5% II Structural Organisation in Plants & Animals 5% Chapter-5: Morphology of Flowering Plants Chapter-5: Morphology of Flowering Plants Chapter-6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants Chapter-6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants Chapter-7: Structural Organisation in Animals Chapter-7: Structural Organisation in Animals III Cell: Structure and Function 9% III Cell: Structure and Function 9% Chapter-8: Cell-The Unit of Life Chapter-8: Cell-The Unit of Life Chapter-9: Biomolecules Chapter-9: Biomolecules Chapter-10: Cell Cycle and Cell Division Chapter-10: Cell Cycle and Cell Division IV Plant Physiology 6% IV Plant Physiology 6% Chapter-11: Transport in Plants Chapter-11: Transport in Plants Chapter-12: Mineral Nutrition Chapter-12: Mineral Nutrition Chapter-13: Photosynthesis in Higher Plants Chapter-13: Photosynthesis in Higher Plants Chapter-14: Respiration in Plants Chapter-14: Respiration in Plants Chapter-15: Plant - Growth and Development Chapter-15: Plant - Growth and Development V Human Physiology 20% V Human Physiology 20% Chapter-16: Digestion and Absorption Chapter-16: Digestion and Absorption Chapter-17: Breathing and Exchange of Gases Chapter-17: Breathing and Exchange of Gases Chapter-18: Body Fluids and Circulation Chapter-18: Body Fluids and Circulation Chapter-19: Excretory Products and Their Elimination Chapter-19: Excretory Products and Their Elimination Chapter-20: Locomotion and Movement Chapter-20: Locomotion and Movement Chapter-21: Neural Control and Coordination Chapter-21: Neural Control and Coordination Chapter-22: Chemical Coordination and Integration Chapter-22: Chemical Coordination and Integration



