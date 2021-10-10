  • Home
NEET Phase 2 Registration Ends Today; What Next?

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) phase 2 registration process ends today at 11:50 pm.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Oct 10, 2021 8:49 pm IST

New Delhi:

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) phase 2 registration process ends today at 11:50 pm. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET registration into two phases, first phase of the NEET application was to be filled before exam and NEET phase 2 application was to be filled before the declaration of NEET 2021 result.

NTA will release the NEET 2021 provisional answer key and students will be allowed to challenge the answer key within a set date. NEET 2021 final answer key will be prepared after considering the challenges done by the students and the NEET 2021 result will be based upon the final answer key.

NTA will also display OMR response sheets of the students and question papers on the official website.

NEET phase 2 application process will sum up today at 11:50 pm, students can visit the official website of NTA NEET- to fill in the form. This is to be considered that the NTA will cancel the candidature of the student who fails to fill both phases of NEET 2021 application form.

To fill the second set of NEET application forms, students will not be required to upload any documents or pay any extra amount to fill the phase 2 form.

In an official notice, NTA said: "No documents need to be uploaded in filling up the Second Phase of Online Application Form for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG)-2021."

“The Candidates may please note that they do not have to pay any additional Fee for filling in the Second set of information,” the notice added further.

NEET Result 2021: Tie-Breaking Procedure

In case two or more candidates score same marks, following tie-breaking procedure will be followed to derive the rank:

  • Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Biology (Botany & Zoology) in the

  • Test, followed by,

  • Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Chemistry in the test, followed

  • by,

  • Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct

  • answers in all the subjects in the test.

NEET UG 2021 NEET 2021 Result
