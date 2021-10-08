  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET Phase 2 Registration Ends In 2 Days; Latest Updates On Answer Key, Documents

NEET Phase 2 Registration Ends In 2 Days; Latest Updates On Answer Key, Documents

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) phase 2 registration will be summed up by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on October 10 at 11:50 pm.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Oct 8, 2021 8:51 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET UG 2021: MCC Counselling, Reservation In All India Quota Seats
NEET 2021 Phase 2 Registration, Correction Window Closes In 2 Days, Answer Key Soon
NEET 2021 Result: Check Last Year’s Cut-Off For Haryana
DMK Team Meets Kerala CM, Seeks Support To Oppose NEET
NEET 2021 Phase 2 Registration: NTA Issues Important Notification About Documents
NEET UG Cut-Off From Government Colleges From Last 5 Years
NEET Phase 2 Registration Ends In 2 Days; Latest Updates On Answer Key, Documents
NEET phase 2 registration to end on October 10
New Delhi:

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) phase 2 registration will be summed up by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on October 10 at 11:50 pm. Students filling the second set of NEET application forms will not be required to upload any documents or pay any extra amount to fill the phase 2 form.

Recommended: Predict your Rank & Admission Chances in MBBS/BDS Colleges as per your NEET ScoreClick Here 

Latest: JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research applications open  Click Here to know more

NTA will be releasing the NEET 2021 answer key before the NEET result and students can use the answer key to derive a rough score.

In an official communique, NTA said: "No documents need to be uploaded in filling up the Second Phase of Online Application Form for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG)-2021."

“The Candidates may please note that they do not have to pay any additional Fee for filling in the Second set of information,” notice added further.

However, as per the NEET 2021 information brochure, it was announced that students applying for the NEET phase 2 registration will be required to submit documents including Category Certificate, Person With Benchmark Disability (PwBD) Certificate, Class 10th Certificate, Citizenship Certificate.

Students filling the second phase of NEET 2021 application form will be required to fill in the following details:

  • Personal details

  • Educational Details

  • Residential information

  • Parents' income

Students can also edit the fields of the first phase that is gender, nationality, e-mail address, category, sub-category, and educational details for Class 11 and 12 during this period.

Any student who fails to complete the second phase of NEET application process, his/her candidature will be canceled.

It is to be reiterated, the NEET 2021 application form this year is divided into two parts by the NTA. The first part of the application form was to be filled by the candidates before the NEET 2021 exam and the second part or Phase 2 of the NEET application was to be filled before the declaration of result.

Click here for more Education News
NEET UG 2021 NEET 2021 Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET UG 2021: MCC Counselling, Reservation In All India Quota Seats
NEET UG 2021: MCC Counselling, Reservation In All India Quota Seats
DUET 2021 Answer Keys Released, Know How To Raise Objections
DUET 2021 Answer Keys Released, Know How To Raise Objections
Class 12 Exams: Supreme Court Asks CBSE To File Reply On Pleas Concerning Dispute Redressal Mechanism
Class 12 Exams: Supreme Court Asks CBSE To File Reply On Pleas Concerning Dispute Redressal Mechanism
Ensure No Staff Allowed Without At Least 1 Covid Vaccine Dose: Delhi Government To Private Schools
Ensure No Staff Allowed Without At Least 1 Covid Vaccine Dose: Delhi Government To Private Schools
AICTE Allows 3 Haryana Colleges To Start B Tech Course In Hindi
AICTE Allows 3 Haryana Colleges To Start B Tech Course In Hindi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................