NEET Phase 2 Registration Ends In 2 Days; Latest Updates On Answer Key, Documents

NEET phase 2 registration to end on October 10

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) phase 2 registration will be summed up by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on October 10 at 11:50 pm. Students filling the second set of NEET application forms will not be required to upload any documents or pay any extra amount to fill the phase 2 form.

NTA will be releasing the NEET 2021 answer key before the NEET result and students can use the answer key to derive a rough score.

In an official communique, NTA said: "No documents need to be uploaded in filling up the Second Phase of Online Application Form for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG)-2021."

“The Candidates may please note that they do not have to pay any additional Fee for filling in the Second set of information,” notice added further.

However, as per the NEET 2021 information brochure, it was announced that students applying for the NEET phase 2 registration will be required to submit documents including Category Certificate, Person With Benchmark Disability (PwBD) Certificate, Class 10th Certificate, Citizenship Certificate.

Students filling the second phase of NEET 2021 application form will be required to fill in the following details:

Personal details

Educational Details

Residential information

Parents' income

Students can also edit the fields of the first phase that is gender, nationality, e-mail address, category, sub-category, and educational details for Class 11 and 12 during this period.

Any student who fails to complete the second phase of NEET application process, his/her candidature will be canceled.

It is to be reiterated, the NEET 2021 application form this year is divided into two parts by the NTA. The first part of the application form was to be filled by the candidates before the NEET 2021 exam and the second part or Phase 2 of the NEET application was to be filled before the declaration of result.