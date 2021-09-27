Updates on NEET Phase 2 registration details

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) application form this year has been divided into two phases, or two sets. This has been done so that the medical aspirants’ data are submitted quickly. Although the first set of registration is complete, NTA is yet to announce the NEET Phase 2 registration dates 2021. The NEET Phase 2 registration starting date will likely commence soon before the declaration of NEET 2021 result.

“In order to ensure that the candidate data is submitted quickly, the Application Form for NEET (UG) – 2021 has been divided into Two Sets/Phases,” read a statement on the NTA NEET information brochure.

“The first set of information needs to be filled up before the last date of submission of the online Application Form. The second set of information needs to be filled up by the candidates before the declaration of the Result/ downloading of Score Card during the period that would be notified separately through the NEET (UG) Portal in due Course,” it added.

All candidates, the NTA NEET brochure said, shall fill up each set of information of the application form at the respective time of availability.

If candidates fail to complete Phase 2 Registration for NEET 2021, their candidature will be cancelled, and the NEET result 2021 will not be declared for that candidate.

During the NEET Phase 2 application, the following details have to be submitted --

Place of residence

Mode of preparation

Educational details of Class 10th and Class 11th including year of passing, place of schooling and marks obtained

Details of parents income

The medical aspirants will also have to upload certain documents while submitting NEET Phase 2 registration details including category certificate, PwBD certificate, 10th certificate and citizenship certificate.