NEET UG 2021 Phase 2 Registration Begins

NEET Phase 2 application begins

The second phase of NEET UG registration has started. Medical aspirants this year has to fill a second set of application for NEET UG. This has been done so that the medical aspirants’ data are submitted quickly. The NEET phase 2 application window will remain open till October 10.

“All candidates who have successfully registered and paid the examination fee online shall fill up the second set of information of the application form of NEET (UG) - 2021,” read an NTA statement issued on October 1.

NEET Phase 2 Application Window: Direct Link

NTA will also allow the candidates to edit the application filled during the first phase including gender, nationality, e-mail address, category, sub-category, and educational details for Class 11 and 12 during this period.

The candidates may please note that they do not have to pay any additional fee for filling in the second set of information, the NTA statement added.

If candidates fail to complete phase 2 registration for NEET 2021, their candidature will be cancelled, and the NEET result 2021 will not be declared for that candidate.

During the NEET Phase 2 application, the following details have to be submitted --

Place of residence

Mode of preparation

Educational details of Class 10th and Class 11th including year of passing, place of schooling and marks obtained

Details of parents income

The medical aspirants will also have to upload certain documents while submitting NEET Phase 2 registration details including category certificate, PwBD certificate, 10th certificate and citizenship certificate.