NEET-PG Results Out, Mansukh Mandaviya Lauds NBEMS For Declaring Results In Record 10 Days

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for announcing the NEET PG 2022 result in record 10 days.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 1, 2022 9:46 pm IST

NEET-PG results out
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The NEET-PG 2022 results were declared on Wednesday, with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauding the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for announcing them in record 10 days. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Post Graduate-2022 was held on May 21 at 849 centres. NEET PG 2022 Result Live Updates

A total of 1,82,318 candidates had taken the exam. "NEET-PG result is out! I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours. I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule," Mandaviya tweeted.

NEET PG NEET 2022
