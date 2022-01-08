  • Home
NEET PG 2021 Score Cards: Check Release Date And Time

NEET PG 2021 Scorecards: The counselling schedule for NEET-PG and UG 2021 will soon be uploaded on Official website of MCC, DGHS

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 8, 2022 6:18 pm IST | Source: Careers360

NEET PG 2021 Score Cards: Check Release Date And Time
NEET PG 2021 score cards will be available to download from tomorrow
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

NEET PG 2021 Scorecards: The result of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) was released on September 28, the candidates can download their individual score card on the official website- nbe.edu.in from January 9. The NEET PG cut-off 2021 score for students belonging to the General category is 302, while it is 265 for reserved category students including the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes, and 283 for persons with disabilities.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings Based on Your NEET PG Rank, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor

Check Your Admission Chances in DNB Programs Based on your NEET PG Rank, Check Now- DNB CET College Predictor

The counselling schedule for NEET-PG and UG 2021 counselling will soon be uploaded on Official website of MCC, DGHS. "The all India 50% Quota Score card of candidates who are eligible for online counseling for All India 50% quota seats can be seen and downloaded from NEET-PG website nbe.edu.in. Copy of score card will not to be sent to individual candidates," it mentioned.

As per the Supreme Court order, there will be 27 per cent reservation in undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats of the all India quota. For EWS quota, 10 per cent reservation has been permitted for this year, so that the counselling process can take place, and for the upcoming years, the criteria of the quota will be decided in the next hearing scheduled fo March, 2022.

How To Register For AIQ NEET UG, PG Counselling

  1. Go to mcc.nic.in
  2. Click on the PG or UG counselling tab
  3. The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it
  4. Enter the required information and register
  5. Now login and fill the application form
  6. Upload documents, pay the registration fee and submit
  7. Take a printout of the application form.

Documents Required For NEET Counselling 2021

  • NEET 2021 admit card
  • Copy of online application form
  • NEET marks sheet
  • Nationality certificate
  • Class 12 marks sheet
  • Class 10 certificate for age proof
  • Aadhar Card
  • And other required documents.

For details on NEET-PG counselling, please visit the websites- natboard.edu.in, mcc.nic.in.

