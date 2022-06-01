Image credit: Shutterstock Check details on NEET PG 2022 result

NEET PG Result 2022 Live: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 result has been declared on Wednesday, June 1. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya appreciated the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for announcing the NEET PG 2022 result in record 10 days. Candidates can check the NEET PG 2022 result on the official website- nbe.edu.in.

The NBE will release the NEET PG merit list separately. The NEET PG 2022 individual scorecards will be available for download from June 8 onwards.

How To Check NEET PG Result 2022:

Go to the official website- nbe.edu.in and click on the "NEET PG" link

Now, click on the "Results" tab

The NEET PG 2022 result PDF will open

Save and download it for future reference.

The NEET PG 2022 exam was held on May 21 at 849 examination centres. A total of 1,82,318 candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam.