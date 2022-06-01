NEET PG 2022 Result Declared Live: Scorecards On Nbe.edu.in Soon; Check Cut-Off Marks
NEET PG Result 2022 Live: The NEET PG 2022 result has been declared on Wednesday, June 1, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed. Candidates can check the NEET PG 2022 result on the official website- nbe.edu.in.
NEET PG Result 2022 Live: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 result has been declared on Wednesday, June 1. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya appreciated the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for announcing the NEET PG 2022 result in record 10 days. Candidates can check the NEET PG 2022 result on the official website- nbe.edu.in.
Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course at All India & State level based on your NEET PG Rank & Category Click Here
Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here
The NBE will release the NEET PG merit list separately. The NEET PG 2022 individual scorecards will be available for download from June 8 onwards.
How To Check NEET PG Result 2022:
- Go to the official website- nbe.edu.in and click on the "NEET PG" link
- Now, click on the "Results" tab
- The NEET PG 2022 result PDF will open
- Save and download it for future reference.
The NEET PG 2022 exam was held on May 21 at 849 examination centres. A total of 1,82,318 candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam.
Live updates
NEET PG 2022 result declared live updates. Candidates can check their NEET PG result at nbe.edu.in. Check scorecard, rank, counselling, cut off, and other admission updates here.
NEET PG 2022 Result Date
NEET PG 2022 result declared. The NEET PG 2022 result is available on the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in.
NEET PG 2022 Cut-Off Score
NEET PG 2022 result was declared on Wednesday, June 1. The cut-off score for the general category candidates is 275.
NEET PG 2022 Result: Category wise cut-off
NEET PG Results 2022 Declared In 10 Days
NEET PG result 2022 has been declared in 10 days. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Post Graduate-2022 was held on May 21 at 849 centres. Read More
NEET PG 2022: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Congratulates Students
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the students who have qualified in the NEET PG 2022 Exam. The minister tweeted, "NEET-PG result is out! I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours. I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule."
NEET-PG result is out!— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) June 1, 2022
I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours.
I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule.
Check your result at https://t.co/Fbmm0s9vCP
NEET PG 2022 Scorecards Soon On Nbe.edu.in
NEET PG 2022 scorecards will be released soon on the official website- nbe.edu.in.
NEET PG 2022 Result Declared
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 result today, June 1.