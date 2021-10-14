NEET PG Result 2021: NBEMS To Release Updated Scorecards Today

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET PG 2021 updated scorecards today at nbe.edu.in (representational)

NEET PG 2021: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release updated scorecards of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate, or NEET-PG 2021, today, October 14. The scorecards of NEET PG will be available at nbe.edu.in. Results of the national-level medical entrance exam were declared on September 28, along with cut-offs for different categories. Individual scorecards were available on the NBEMS website on October 8.

The board said there is a “typographical error” in the cut-offs for different categories and therefore it has decided to release updated scorecards.

“A typographical error in the cut-off scores has been noted in the NEET-PG 2021 scorecard for OBC/SC/ST and General-PwD categories. An updated NEET-PG 2021 scorecards with correct cut-off scores will be made available for download from 14th October 2021 onwards,” an official statement said.

NEET PG 2021 scorecards downloaded prior to October 14 will be considered null and void, the NBE statement said.

NEET PG is conducted for admission to MD, MS, and Postgraduate Diploma medical courses.

Candidates need to score more than 50 percentile (40 in the case of SC,ST and OBC and 45 in the case of unreserved PWD candidates) in NEET PG 2021 to be considered for admission to postgraduate medical programmes.

Those who fulfil the eligibility criteria provided by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) are eligible to participate in the counselling process for admission to 50 per cent all India quota seats.