NEET PG On April 18, Tips To Prepare For Postgraduate Medical Entrance Exam

NEET PG exam is on April 18

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) will be held on April 18. It will be conducted by the National Board of Examinations for admissions to various MD/MS and PG diploma courses. As per the schedule released by NBE, the result for NEET PG 2021 will be announced by May 31, 2021. The examination will be held in computer-based mode for a duration of 3 hours and 30 minutes.

Latest: Know your admission chances in DNB programs in Hospitals & Colleges via NEET PG rank, Check Now -DNB CET 2021 College Predictor

Read More|| NEET PG Exam In April: Know About Tie-Breaking Criteria

The NEET PG candidates are required to study the topics covered in MBBS. They must follow a proper routine to be able to give enough time to prepare for the entrance exam.

Go Through The Syllabus

Just by skimming through the NEET PG syllabus will not be sufficient. The students must read the topics as well as sub-topics. They must be aware about the weightage given to each topic and cover them accordingly. At this time, don’t try to cover the entire subject at once. Try to focus on the important topics.

Understand Exam Pattern

The NEET PG candidates can refer to previous years’ question papers to understand the exam pattern and the kinds of questions being asked. They can also attempt NEET PG mock tests to practice attempting the paper within the given time limit.

Manage Time

Since, the NEET PG candidates are often completing their internships, they have to manage their time well in between doing the work and studying for the entrance examination. They must prepare a proper time-table to schedule learning and revision of NEET PG syllabus. Studying for NEET PG is often tiring, hence it is advisable to start preparing for the entrance exam in advance.

Cover Important Topics

The students must focus on the important topics that hold value in the examination. Some of them are Pediatrics, medicine and general surgery. Image based questions from Radio, ENT, and other clinical branches can be there.

Practice Material

Some of the books for NEET PG preparation are MCQ book by Dr. Raviraj, Review of Pharmacology by Gobind Rai Garg and Sparsh Gupta, Ranjan Patel, Self assessment and review of Biochemistry by Rebecca James, Self assessment and review of basic anatomy and forensic medicine by Arvind Arora. Apart from these, the students must revise their own notes and notes made during the MBBS course. They could also practice last years’ question papers.