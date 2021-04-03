Candidates can download the NEET PG admit cards from NBE website -- nbe.edu.in when released

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) will be held on April 18, 2021. NEET PG is held for admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma programmes for the academic session 2021. As per the marking scheme of NEET PG 2021, for every correct response, a candidate will score four marks and for marking wrong answers, one mark will be deducted.

The NEET PG administering body, National Board of Examinations (NBE), has closed the fee payment window on Tuesday, March 30. Around 1.7 lakh candidates have registered for NEET PG 2021. NBE has released the exam pattern along with the notification at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG 2021 Paper Pattern

NEET PG 2021 will be conducted for 200 multiple choice, single correct response questions in English language only for a total of 800 marks. The total number of questions in the NEET PG exam have been reduced to 200 as compared to 300 questions in the NEET PG 2020 paper.

NEET PG 2021 Syllabus

The NEET PG syllabus will include all the subjects that were taught during the MBBS programme. The syllabus of NEET PG includes subjects and knowledge area as per Graduate Medical Education Regulations issued by the erstwhile Medical Council of India, an NBE statement added.

NEET PG 2021: Tie-Breaking Criteria

In case two or more candidates obtain the same NEET PG score, the merit position will be determined using the following tie-breaker criteria in descending order:

Candidate having a greater number of correct responses in the question paper will be placed at a better merit position

Candidate having a lesser number of negative responses in the question paper will be placed at a better merit position

Older candidate will be placed at a better merit position

Candidate securing higher aggregate marks (in percentage) in all MBBS Professional Examinations will be placed at a better merit position

Applicants will be able to download the NEET PG admit cards from the NBE website -- nbe.edu.in on April 12. Candidates will also be informed through SMS or email alerts and website notice regarding the availability of the NEET PG admit card on the NBE website.