The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) on Sunday, April 18.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) on Sunday, April 18. The postgraduate medical entrance test will be conducted for admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma programmes for the academic session 2021. NBE has already released NEET PG admit card on the official websites of the board - nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. To access and download the NEET PG admit cards, candidates have to login at the website with their credentials including user names and passwords.

NEET PG 2021 will be conducted for 200 multiple choice, single correct response questions in English language only for a total of 800 marks. The total number of questions in the NEET PG 2021 exam have been reduced to 200 from 300 questions in the NEET PG 2020 paper.

The NEET PG syllabus will include all the subjects that were taught during the MBBS programme. The syllabus of NEET PG includes subjects and knowledge area as per Graduate Medical Education Regulations issued by the erstwhile Medical Council of India, an NBE statement added. Around 1.7 lakh candidates have registered for NEET PG 2021.

As NEET PG is being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic, NBE has taken several steps to make sure students do not face any difficulty. The NEET PG admit cards can also be used as COVID-19 e-passes. NBE has also increased the number of exam centres across the country. Candidates who had chosen the option “others” have been allotted test centres within the state of their correspondence address to avoid inter-state travel.

NBE will allow the candidates having above-normal temperature or displaying any symptoms of COVID-19 infection to appear for the examination in a separate isolation room created for this purpose.

NEET PG Exam Day Guidelines

NBE has released exam day guidelines and COVID-19 advisory which are expected to be followed strictly by all the aspirants of NEET PG. Students are advised to adhere to the guidelines and follow all disciplinary protocols so that students and the exam functionaries attending the exam centres are safe.

All candidates will be given a protective gear safety kit consisting of a face shield, a face mask and hand sanitiser sachets. It will be mandatory for all candidates to wear the face shield at all times.

Once the exam is over, candidates will be required to leave the exam centre in a staggered manner which will be communicated by the respective centre in-charges in order to avoid crowding at the test venue exit.

