NEET PG 2021 admit card tomorrow at nbe.edu.in, natboard.edu.in

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) admit card will be released tomorrow, April 14. National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the admit cards on the official websites of the Board -- nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. Candidates have to login at the website and enter the credentials including NEET PG application numbers and passwords to access the NEET PG admit cards.

NEET PG will be held on April 18. The postgraduate medical entrance test is conducted for admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma programmes for the academic session 2021.

The admit card was scheduled to be released on Monday, April 12, but “due to technical reasons” the NEET PG admit cards will be released tomorrow. However, the board has not announced the NEET PG admit card 2021 release time.

“Admit cards were scheduled to be issued on 12.04.2021 as per the information bulletin for NEET-PG 2021. Date for issuance of NEET-PG 2021 admit card stands 14.04.2021 due to technical reasons,” an NBE statement said.

NEET PG Admit Card: Where, How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Login with the credentials including NEET PG application numbers and passwords

Step 3: Click on the designated admit card link and download the NEET PG admit cards 2021

Step 4: Download the NEET PG admit card

NEET PG 2021 Exam Pattern

Unlike previous years, NEET PG 2021 will be conducted for 200 multiple choice, single correct response questions instead of 300 in English language only for a total of 800 marks. The NEET PG syllabus will include all the subjects that were taught during the MBBS programme. The syllabus of NEET PG includes subjects and knowledge area as per Graduate Medical Education Regulations issued by the erstwhile Medical Council of India, an NBE statement added. Around 1.7 lakh candidates have registered for NEET PG 2021.