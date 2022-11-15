  • Home
NEET PG Mop-Up Round 2022 Choice Filling, Choice Locking Ends Tomorrow

The NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up round choice filling and choice locking process will end tomorrow. Candidates fill in their choices till 5 pm.

Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 15, 2022 6:42 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Council Committee (MCC) will close the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling mop-up round choice filling and choice locking window tomorrow, November 16, 2022. Candidates can complete the choice-filling process till 5 pm and can lock their choices locking from 2 pm to 5 pm.

To lock choices candidates first need to go to the official website of MCC and then from the homepage, click on PG counselling. Candidates need to enter the required details and complete the choice-locking process by entering their preferred choices. Candidates can also edit their choices after exercising the ‘Choice Unlock’ option.

MCC has rescheduled the NEET PG mop-up round counselling process many times this year. Earlier, the NEET PG 2022 mop-up round choice filling and choice locking procedure was scheduled to conclude on November 5 then on November 13 and now on November 16, 2022.

The NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up round registration ended on November 13. The payment facility and reset registration window were also open till November 13, 2022.

Earlier, MCC has withdrawn three seats from the seat matrix of the NEET PG mop-up round 2022. The Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University, Uttar Pradesh has withdrawn one All India Quota (AIQ) seat each of the Unreserved (UR) category and Other Backward Classes (OBC) category in the MD Physiology programme.

