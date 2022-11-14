NEET PG Mop-Up Round 2022: Choice Filling, Choice Locking Dates Extended Till November 16

NEET PG 2022 mop-up round choice filling and choice locking dates extended.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Council Committee (MCC) has further extended the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling mop-up round choice filling and choice locking deadline till November 16, 2022. Candidates can fill in their choices up to 5 pm and can complete the choice locking from 2 pm to 5 pm on November 16. The candidates who want to edit their choices can do so after exercising the ‘Choice Unlock’ option.

Earlier, the NEET PG 2022 mop-up round choice filling and choice locking process was about to end on November 5 and then on November 13. However, MCC had issued a notice regarding the date extension on the official website of MCC- mcc.nic.in.

The MCC official notice reads: "In view of the directions of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in Contempt Petition No. 671 of 2022 (Dy. No. 35224/2022) , all states and union territories have to complete second round of state counselling by 06:00 P.M on 16th Nov., 2022 and submit the data on the same day to the Medical Counselling Committee for the purpose of uploading the data. Hence, the competent authority has decided to reopen the Choice Filling for Mop Up Round of PG Counselling 2022 ".

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round: How To Lock Choices