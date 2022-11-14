  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET PG Mop-Up Round 2022: Choice Filling, Choice Locking Dates Extended Till November 16

NEET PG Mop-Up Round 2022: Choice Filling, Choice Locking Dates Extended Till November 16

Candidates can also complete the NEET PG 2022 mop-up round choice filling and choice locking till November 16 up to 5 pm.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 14, 2022 6:54 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Supreme Court Directs All States, Union Territories To Complete NEET PG Round 2 Counselling By November 16
MCC Extends NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round Registration, Choice Filling Till November 13
NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC Withdraws 3 Seats From Mop-Up Round Counselling; Details Here
MCC NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop Up Round Choice Filling, Locking Today At Mcc.nic.in
NEET PG Next Year Could Be The Last, To Be Replaced With National Exit Test For MBBS Students
MCC NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop Up Round Allotment Result Tomorrow; Reporting From November 10
NEET PG Mop-Up Round 2022: Choice Filling, Choice Locking Dates Extended Till November 16
NEET PG 2022 mop-up round choice filling and choice locking dates extended.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Council Committee (MCC) has further extended the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling mop-up round choice filling and choice locking deadline till November 16, 2022. Candidates can fill in their choices up to 5 pm and can complete the choice locking from 2 pm to 5 pm on November 16. The candidates who want to edit their choices can do so after exercising the ‘Choice Unlock’ option.

Latest: NEET PG Previous Year Sample/Question Papers. Free Download

Don't Miss: Quick Guide to NEET PG 2023 Exam, Admission, Seats, Fees and more. Download EBook

Earlier, the NEET PG 2022 mop-up round choice filling and choice locking process was about to end on November 5 and then on November 13. However, MCC had issued a notice regarding the date extension on the official website of MCC- mcc.nic.in.

Also Read || Supreme Court Directs All States, Union Territories To Complete NEET PG Round 2 Counselling By November 16

The MCC official notice reads: "In view of the directions of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in Contempt Petition No. 671 of 2022 (Dy. No. 35224/2022) , all states and union territories have to complete second round of state counselling by 06:00 P.M on 16th Nov., 2022 and submit the data on the same day to the Medical Counselling Committee for the purpose of uploading the data. Hence, the competent authority has decided to reopen the Choice Filling for Mop Up Round of PG Counselling 2022 ".

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round: How To Lock Choices

  • Go to the official website of MCC– mcc.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on PG counselling and enter the required details.
  • Complete the choice-locking process.
  • Candidates will have to enter their preferred choice and details.
  • And at last click on the submit button.
Click here for more Education News
NEET PG Counselling
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Gandhinagar PhD Scholars Awarded Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship
IIT Gandhinagar PhD Scholars Awarded Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship
MHT CET LLB Counselling 2022: Round 2 Alphabetical Merit List Tomorrow; Here's How To Check
MHT CET LLB Counselling 2022: Round 2 Alphabetical Merit List Tomorrow; Here's How To Check
When Is JEE Main 2023 Exam? Check Tentative Registration Dates
When Is JEE Main 2023 Exam? Check Tentative Registration Dates
Pondicherry University Admission 2022: Registration For UG, PG Distance Courses Ends Tomorrow
Pondicherry University Admission 2022: Registration For UG, PG Distance Courses Ends Tomorrow
AIMA MAT December 2022: CBT 1 Registration Closes Tomorrow; Direct Link, Application Steps
AIMA MAT December 2022: CBT 1 Registration Closes Tomorrow; Direct Link, Application Steps
.......................... Advertisement ..........................