NEET PG Mock Test Expected To Be Released Soon

NEET PG mock test to be released soon

The National Board of Examination is expected to release the mock test for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) at the official website nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. As per the NEET PG brochure, the mock test was supposed to be released on April 8, though it has not been released yet. The postgraduate medical candidates will be appearing for the entrance exam on April 18. NEET-PG mock test aims at making students aware about the question paper pattern and make them comfortable with computer-based tests.

The candidates will not have to login to the NEET PG portal. The login window is a default setup for the candidates and they can access the exam by just clicking on the login tab.

As few days are left for the entrance exam, the candidates can make them familiar with the exam pattern and attempt to complete within the given time.

The NEET-PG demo test will help the candidates know the concepts or certain topics in the NEET PG syllabus that they need to revise again.

NEET PG 2021 Paper Pattern

The question paper of NEET PG 2021 contains 200 multiple-choice questions from pre-clinical, clinical, and paraclinical subjects taught in the MBBS curriculum. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours 30 minutes.

The candidates will be given four marks for each correct question and lose one mark for each incorrect answer. To pass the exam, candidates have to secure the NEET PG cutoff percentile, as specified by the authority.

NEET PG Admit Card

NBE is expected to release the NEET PG admit cards today. The NEET PG admit cards will also act as COVID-19 passes to facilitate the movement of candidates in case of any travel-related restrictions.

NEET PG 2021 will be held for admission to 10,821 Master of Surgery (MS) seats, 19,953 Doctor of Medicine (MD) seats, and 1,979 PG Diploma seats offered by 6,102 government, private, deemed, and central universities.