  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET PG: Karnataka High Court Quashes Reduction In Seats For In-Service Doctors

NEET PG: Karnataka High Court Quashes Reduction In Seats For In-Service Doctors

The court had pointed out that another division bench of the court in a related order on October 14, had passed an interim order that "when 30 per cent of seats were reserved for in-service candidates on 09-01-2022 there appears to be no justification for reducing the same to 15 per cent."

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 25, 2022 8:55 am IST

RELATED NEWS

UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Merit List On October 28
Supreme Court Approves NEET-PG Schedule For Academic Year 2022-23, Modifies Its 2016 Order
NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court Extends Last Date For PG Medical Admission; Upholds NMC’s Plea
NEET PG 2022 Revised Cut-Off Scores Out For All Categories
MCC NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Reporting Begins Today
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Provisional Result Out; Direct Link
NEET PG: Karnataka High Court Quashes Reduction In Seats For In-Service Doctors
Karnataka High Court has quashed the reduction of seats for in-service doctors

The High Court of Karnataka quashed the state government notification issued on October 6, 2022, by which seats earmarked for in-service candidates from PG-NEET examination 2022 was reduced from 30 per cent to 15 per cent. The government quota is for doctors who are already serving in government service across Karnataka. The High Court made this order in a batch of petitions filed by in-service candidates.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course & Make college- Specialization preference list for All India & State counseling process Click Here

Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here

They had pointed out that another division bench of the court in a related order on October 14, had passed an interim order that "when 30 per cent of seats were reserved for in-service candidates on 09-01-2022 there appears to be no justification for reducing the same to 15 per cent."

Despite the interim order the Karnataka Examination Authority had announced the notification and published the first round of allotment.

"The only explanation offered on behalf of respondents is that the numbers of seats are more than the number of candidates. However, the aforesaid reason is not forthcoming from the minutes of the meeting dated 29-09-2022," the division bench of Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty said in their judgement on October 21.

The respondents in the petitions were the State of Karnataka, the Directorate of Medical Education, Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare and the Karnataka Examination Authority." "The impugned notification dated 06-10-2022 suffers from the vice of non-application of mind and is arbitrary," the High Court said, quashing the notification.

The seat matrix dated 09-10-2022 issued by the Director of Medical Education was also quashed. The High Court, however, said the "State Government shall be at liberty to prescribe the quota for in-service candidates afresh while taking into account relevant criteria and fill up the seats."

The High Court in its judgement also mentioned what a relevant criteria for the quota are. "The relevant criteria is the number of seats as well as the number of in-service candidates who have qualified to participate in the counselling. The in-service candidate needs to have a better ratio of choice. For the preceding year, the ratio of choice for in-service candidates was better and the ratio of choice in respect of seats was 1:5 i.e, 1 candidate had the option of choosing 1 out of 5 available seats, which has been reduced to this year to virtually 1:1 i.e, a candidate has to choose 1 seat which is available. The quota for in-service candidates has been reduced without assigning any cogent reasons and the decision appears to have been taken in a casual and cavalier manner."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
high court NEET PG
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU Admission 2022: Over 54,000 Secure Admission In DU Colleges; Last Date To Pay Fees Today
DU Admission 2022: Over 54,000 Secure Admission In DU Colleges; Last Date To Pay Fees Today
UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Merit List On October 28
UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Merit List On October 28
DU UG Admission 2022: Over 80,000 Candidates Accept First Round Allocation
DU UG Admission 2022: Over 80,000 Candidates Accept First Round Allocation
KEA PGET 2022: Round 1 Exercising Options Ends Tomorrow
KEA PGET 2022: Round 1 Exercising Options Ends Tomorrow
Kerala Governor Issues Show-Cause Notices To Vice-Chancellors Of Nine Varsities Who Refuse To Resign
Kerala Governor Issues Show-Cause Notices To Vice-Chancellors Of Nine Varsities Who Refuse To Resign
.......................... Advertisement ..........................