  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET PG: COVID-19 Guidelines Released, Exam On April 18

NEET PG: COVID-19 Guidelines Released, Exam On April 18

NEET PG 2021: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has issued a COVID-19 advisory for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test -Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) to be held on April 18.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Apr 10, 2021 2:02 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET PG 2021 Admit Card On April 12; Application Correction Window Closes Today
NEET PG Application Correction Deadline Extended Till April 7
NEET PG Admit Card To Be Released On April 12
NEET PG On April 18; Know Marking Scheme For Postgraduate Medical Exam
NEET PG 2021: How This Year's Exam Will Be Different For Over 1.7 Lakh Candidates
NEET PG On April 18, Tips To Prepare For Postgraduate Medical Entrance Exam
NEET PG: COVID-19 Guidelines Released, Exam On April 18
NEET PG 2021 admit card will be released on April 12 and the exam will be held on April 18
New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has issued a COVID-19 advisory for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test -Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) to be held on April 18. The Board has also stated that the examination will be held as per schedule. “Considering the importance of the examination in admitting post-graduates in their respective subjects for further training, it is in the best interest of candidates to continue to hold this examination on the announced date,” reads the official notification.

Latest: Know your admission chances in DNB programs in Hospitals & Colleges via NEET PG rank, Check Now -DNB CET 2021 College Predictor

Following protective measures for the safe conduct of NEET PG 2021 examination have been added:

Same State Centre

NBE has increased the number of exam centres across the country. Candidates who had chosen the option “others” have been allotted test centres within the state of their correspondence address to avoid inter-state travel.

COVID E-Pass

NEET PG admit cards will bear a COVID E-PASS to facilitate the movement of the candidates in case of any travel-related restrictions. All the states have been informed regarding the same.

Staggered Entry At Exam Centres

To avoid crowding at the exam centre, there will be staggered time slots for candidates to report. The allotted time slots will be communicated individually through emails and SMS.

Isolation Room

Candidates’ temperature will be checked at the entry point using thermo guns. Candidates having above-normal temperature or displaying any symptoms of COVID-19 infection will be allowed to take the examination in a separate isolation room created for this purpose.

Face Mask

Candidates will not be allowed to enter the test centres without a face mask.

COVID-19 Protective Gear Safety Kit

All candidates will be given a protective gear safety kit comprising of a face shield, a face mask and five hand sanitiser sachets. It will be mandatory for all candidates to wear the face shield at all times.

Staggered Exit

Once the exam is over, candidates will be required to leave the exam centre in a staggered manner which will be communicated by the respective centre in-charges in order to avoid crowding at the test venue exit.

Click here for more Education News
NEET PG 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Admit Card For April Exam Likely To Be Released Soon
JEE Main Admit Card For April Exam Likely To Be Released Soon
BHU Research Entrance Test To Be Held Tomorrow
BHU Research Entrance Test To Be Held Tomorrow
Telangana Private School Teachers To Get Rs 2000, 25kg Rice Per Month Till Schools Reopen
Telangana Private School Teachers To Get Rs 2000, 25kg Rice Per Month Till Schools Reopen
COVID-19: Delhi Suspends Physical Classes, Offline Exams Till Class 12
COVID-19: Delhi Suspends Physical Classes, Offline Exams Till Class 12
Centre Releases Rs 4,000 Crore For Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme For Scheduled Caste Students
Centre Releases Rs 4,000 Crore For Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme For Scheduled Caste Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................