NEET PG: COVID-19 Guidelines Released, Exam On April 18

NEET PG 2021 admit card will be released on April 12 and the exam will be held on April 18

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has issued a COVID-19 advisory for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test -Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) to be held on April 18. The Board has also stated that the examination will be held as per schedule. “Considering the importance of the examination in admitting post-graduates in their respective subjects for further training, it is in the best interest of candidates to continue to hold this examination on the announced date,” reads the official notification.

Following protective measures for the safe conduct of NEET PG 2021 examination have been added:

Same State Centre

NBE has increased the number of exam centres across the country. Candidates who had chosen the option “others” have been allotted test centres within the state of their correspondence address to avoid inter-state travel.

COVID E-Pass

NEET PG admit cards will bear a COVID E-PASS to facilitate the movement of the candidates in case of any travel-related restrictions. All the states have been informed regarding the same.

Staggered Entry At Exam Centres

To avoid crowding at the exam centre, there will be staggered time slots for candidates to report. The allotted time slots will be communicated individually through emails and SMS.

Isolation Room

Candidates’ temperature will be checked at the entry point using thermo guns. Candidates having above-normal temperature or displaying any symptoms of COVID-19 infection will be allowed to take the examination in a separate isolation room created for this purpose.

Face Mask

Candidates will not be allowed to enter the test centres without a face mask.

COVID-19 Protective Gear Safety Kit

All candidates will be given a protective gear safety kit comprising of a face shield, a face mask and five hand sanitiser sachets. It will be mandatory for all candidates to wear the face shield at all times.

Staggered Exit

Once the exam is over, candidates will be required to leave the exam centre in a staggered manner which will be communicated by the respective centre in-charges in order to avoid crowding at the test venue exit.