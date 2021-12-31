NEET-PG Counselling 2021 To Commence Before January 6: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Assures IMA

Image credit: Special Arrangement/ Representational NEET-PG Counselling will commence before January 6

NEET-PG Counselling 2021: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG) counselling will commence before January 6, 2022, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has assured the Indian Medical Association (IMA). A delegation led by National President of IMA Sahajanand Prasad Singh along with other office bearers met with the health minister on Thursday (December 30) to resolve the issue of delayed admission in the PG medical course. "We are hopeful that with the assurance given by the health minister, the above issue will be resolved soon," IMA statement mentioned.

Health Minister has assured us that the NEET-PG counseling will start before 6th Jan'2022. There will be no FIRs on the doctors. There is no need to panic for the new variant of Covid, but all precautions should be taken: Sahajanand Prasad Singh, IMA President pic.twitter.com/QUgN2ePP0G — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

IMA has also appealed to the health minister and home minister to unconditionally withdraw the FIR lodged against the striking junior doctors. "In the present scenario, when third Covid wave is raising its head with Omicron variant, it is all more important to enhance the existing medical manpower in different hospitals. It is unfortunate that resident doctors are forced to go on strike inspite of their significant contribution during the Covid pandemic even while preparing for NEET PG exams," the IMA statement read.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), will discontinue the strike which was started to seek a resolution on the NEET PG 2021 counselling delay issue.

Patient care remained affected at three Centre-run facilities -- Safdarjung, RML and Lady Hardinge hospitals -- and some of the Delhi government-run facilities as well for nearly two weeks as resident doctors have been protesting over the delay in NEET PG counselling.