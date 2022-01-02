NEET PG Counselling Soon; OBC, EWS Quota Case In Supreme Court On Jan 6

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET UG, PG counselling 2021 news (representational)

NEET Counselling 2021: The registration process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate, or NEET PG 2021 counselling is likely to begin next week. The counselling process has been delayed due to a petition in the Supreme Court that challenges the new OBC and EWS reservation scheme announced by the government. The next hearing in the matter is on December 6.

Following the delay, resident doctors across the country started protesting that hospitals are short staffed as new residents can not join until the counselling process begins.

Though the centre had told the Supreme Court that NEET PG counselling will not begin before the reservation issue is not resolved, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently said it will begin before January 6.

A delegation of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) met the Health Minister on December 30. The minister assured that the counselling process will commence before January 6, they said.

"We are hopeful that with the assurance given by the health minister, the above issue will be resolved soon," the IMA said.

NEET UG registration has also been delayed due to the same reason. While it is not yet clear when the NEET UG registration process will begin, an announcement in this regard is expected soon.

In a major change, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has decided to conduct NEET UG and NEET PG counselling in four rounds from this year.

