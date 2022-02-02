NEET PG Counselling 2021 Round 2 Registration Process To Commence Tomorrow; Important Details

Image credit: shutterstock.com The round 2 seat allotment results will be released on February 12

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) counselling process for round 2 will commence from Thursday (February 3). The candidates can apply for the round 2 counselling on the official website- mcc.nic.in till February 7.

As per the official schedule, the payment facility will be available till February 7 (3 PM). Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices up to February 7 (11:55 pm).

The round 2 seat allotment results will be released on February 12. Selected candidates can report for admission till February 19. Earlier, the MCC had extended the last date to report at allotted institutions for students selected in the first round till January 30.

Candidates will have to use the same email ID and mobile number provided in the exam application form on the NBE website during the MCC counselling process. The MCC conducts NEET UG and PG counselling for all India quota seats – 15 per cent for UG and 50 per cent for PG. The detail counselling schedule will be available on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

For both UG and PG medical and dental seats, MCC counselling will be conducted in four rounds. These are: AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. Till 2020, the MCC conducted NEET counselling in two rounds. Mop-up and other rounds were only for central and deemed universities.

For the 2021-22 academic session, the stray vacancy round will be held online and will be conducted by MCC of DGHS, MoHFW for Central University, institutes, All India Quota, or DNB seats. Earlier, it was offline and was conducted by the respective Central University, or the participating institutes.

Reservation Policy of AIQ for Central Institutes/or University as well as State contributed seats is as follows:

Scheduled Caste (SC) - 15 per cent

Scheduled Tribe (ST) - 7.5 per cent

Other Backward Classes (OBC) - (Non-Creamy Layer) as per the Central OBC list - 27 per cent

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) - as per Central Government norms - 10 per cent

Persons with Disabilities (PwD) - Horizontal Reservation as per National Medical Commission (NMC) norms - 5 per cent.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: How To Register

Go to mcc.nic.in Click on the PG or UG counselling tab The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it Enter the required information and register Now login and fill the application form Upload documents, pay the registration fee and submit Take a printout of the application form.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Documents Required

NEET 2021 admit card Copy of online application form NEET marks sheet Nationality certificate Class 12 marks sheet Class 10 certificate for age proof Aadhar Card.

For details on NEET PG counselling process, please visit the website- mcc.nic.in.